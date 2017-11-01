Here's Why Pregnant Women Must Eat Fish; Other Sources Of Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Mothers who consume fish during pregnancy are more likely to save their baby from developing respiratory ailments like asthma. This was also seen in women who took fish oil supplements during their third trimester. Here's a list of the best sources of omega 3 fatty acids other than fish.
- Eating fish during pregnancy can protect your child from asthma
- Omega-3 fatty acids are not synthesised by humans
- Canola oil is a good source of omega 3 fatty acids
A study claims that eating fish during pregnancy can protect your child from developing asthma. This effect is also seen in mothers who have fish oil supplements during pregnancy. At the University of South Florida in US, researchers reviewed two different studies which concluded that mothers consuming high-dose of omega-3 fatty acids during their third trimester protect their children against respiratory diseases. The first study included 346 pregnant women who were given omega-3 fatty acids during their third trimester and 349 took placebo.
The trial population was divided into 3 groups on the basis of omega-3 levels in their blood. It was noticed that population with the lowest levels benefitted the most from fish oil supplements.
In another study, pregnant women in their third trimester were randomized into groups; fish oil, placebo and 'no oil' group. The fish oil and placebo (olive oil) group took supplements every day. The 'no oil' group, however, was informed of the trial proposal and was therefore allowed to consume fish oil supplements if they wished to do so during the third trimester.
It was found that the fish oil and 'no oil' group opted for lesser asthma medication as people in these grouped aged 24 at an average. This inferred that both groups have lesser likelihood of developing asthma.
"Omega-3 fatty acids cannot be synthesised by humans and therefore are essential nutrients which are derived exclusively from marine sources," Chen Hsing Lin said.
"It may be premature to recommend daily high dose fish oil supplementation during the third trimester," said Lin.
"With almost equal to slightly higher cost, consuming 8- 12 ounces (2-3 servings) of fish a week not only may attain the same asthma protection, but strengthens the nutritional benefits to infant growth and development," said Richard Lockey.
So here's a list of the top 6 sources of omega-3 fatty acids other than fish.
1. Roasted soybeans
2. Walnuts
3. Canola oil
4. Chia
5. Flaxseeds
6. Cod liver oil