Flaxseeds, The Super Seed For Weight Loss! Know All About It
You simply can't afford to miss the weight loss benefits of this super seed!
HIGHLIGHTS
- The best way to add these seeds to your diet is in the ground form
- Flaxseeds are rich in fibre and carry essential omega 3 fatty acids
- 20% of flaxseeds are proteins, which in turn promotes weight loss
When it comes to weight loss, there are a plethora of food options available for you. But the one option that most dieticians and doctors would recommend to you is flaxseeds. They have proven effective for weight loss time and again and what's better, they won't be heavy on your pocket and you would not have to run errands to find them in stores. This tiny little super seed is rich in fibre, low in carbs and carries essential omega 3 fatty acids.
The best way to add these seeds to your diet is in the ground form. As the seeds are hard to digest, they may just pass through your system and you may not be able to get maximum benefits from it, so you must grind them well and mix them in your food.
Take a look at the many benefits of this seed for weight loss:
1. High fibre
Weight gain is mostly about over eating and unhealthy food which stays in your body for too long. High fibre food helps in keeping you full for long and regulates your bowel movements too. Flaxseeds are rich in fibre and help in weight management. Also, most of the carbs in flaxseeds are fibre.
2. Rich source of omega 3 fatty acids
Flaxseeds are rich in Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based omega 3 fatty acid. This one is known to suppress appetite and helps in curbing your appetite and keeps you full for prolonged hours. As a result, you eat less and lose weight.
3. Antioxidants
Lignans in flaxseeds are not directly linked to weight loss. What they do is improve the cell function when the body is burning fat. Also, they offer nutritional support to your body.
4. A rich source of plant protein
20% of flaxseeds are proteins, which in turn promotes weight loss. If you are a vegetarian, then flaxseeds are a good source of protein for you, which can also promote weight loss.
How to incorporate flaxseeds in your diet?
Add whole seeds to your toast and porridge, or sprinkle the powder on your food or blend it along with the batter of pancakes or your milkshake and relish the weight loss benefits of this super seed.
