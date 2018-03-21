Top 5 Protein Sources For Vegetarians
Eggs, meat, chicken, and dairy are not the only sources of protein. There are many other vegetarian sources of protein you can feast on.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Tofu and tempeh are whole-protein foods
- Lentils offer 50% of your daily fiber requirement
- One ounce of nuts contains approximately seven grams of protein
Okay so let's break the stereotypes, proteins are not just for non-vegetarians. Vegetarians could have access to protein-rich sources as well. When we think of proteins in general, we think of food items like eggs, chickens, meat, and dairy. So basically, it seems like there are no options left for vegetarians. But this is just a myth. There are many other sources of protein which are good enough to meet the needs of vegetarian people.
If you are concerned about meeting your protein requirement as a vegetarian, relax! There's a wide variety of meatless sources of protein you can feast on to fulfill your requirements. Take a look.
1. Tofu and tempeh
These two originate from soybeans and are a very rich source of proteins. Tofu and tempeh are whole-protein foods. They provide your body with all the essential amino acids it needs. From burgers to soups to chilly, you can use these two ingredients to prepare anything. Tofu is prepared by pressing bean curds together in a process similar to cheese making and tempeh is prepared from matured soybeans. Tofu does not have any taste so it absorbs the flavor of the ingredients it is cooked in. Tempeh, on the other hand, is blessed with a nutty flavor. A 100-gram serving of these two contains 10-20 grams of protein.
2. Lentils
One cup of cooked lentils contains 18 grams of protein. Yes, it that is exactly how rich lentils are in terms of protein. Include them in your soups, salads or delicious dals and relish its flavor. And it does not end here, lentils offer 50% of your daily fiber requirement. Lentils are rich in fiber which promotes the growth of good bacteria which is essential to gut health.
3. Nuts
Nuts and nut butter are a great way to fulfill your protein requirement. One ounce of nuts contains approximately seven grams of protein. All you need is a handful of almonds, walnuts, peanuts and cashews ad you're good to go. You could also feed on nut butter. Basically, anything which is rich in monounsaturated fats and lowers the bad cholesterol levels is good for you. You could have them as it is, roast them, or add them on cereal or oatmeal. Thanks to their high protein content, nuts promote weight loss as well.
4. Chia seeds
Chia seeds are another protein-rich source vegetarians could feed on. 35 grams of chia seeds contain 13 grams of fiber and six grams of protein. Besides protein and fiber, chia seeds are rich in iron, magnesium, calcium, selenium and omega 3 fatty acids. They easily absorb water and can be used in smoothies or in baked foods.
5. Amaranth and quinoa
Like most other grains, amaranth and quinoa are grains which do not grow in grass. Both these pseudocereals are a rich source of protein. Just one cup of cooked amaranth and quinoa contains 9 grams of protein. And the best part is that they are both complete proteins. Besides protein, they are rich in phosphorus, magnesium, iron, fiber, and complex carbs.
