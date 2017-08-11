5 Best Chemical Free Shampoos And Soaps
We all look for natural and organic products when it comes to our health. We do not want to consume anything which is harmful for our body. But when it comes to applicants we are ever ready to use chemical-laden products. The common practice of using shampoos may be harming your hair.
Alternatives for shampoos and soaps
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shampoos and soaps have a lot of toxins
- Aloe Vera offers smooth and calming effect to the skin
- The protein in the eggs strengthens the hair
Aloe Vera: Aloe is antibacterial, antiseptic, emollient and moisturizing. It also enhances cellular regeneration. Aloe gel improves your hair's health by gently massaging it into wet hair and scalp and rinsing. It also offers smooth and calming effect to the skin.
Baking soda: Baking soda is very effective for keeping hair clean. It cuts grease and can be very effective. It is best for people who have oily hair as it makes the hair dry. Just massage it into the scalp and rinse your hair well with water.
Eggs: Use one whole egg and whisk it in a cup. You can also add few drops of lemon into it. Pour over your head and massage it with your finger tips gently. It makes the hair soft and shiny. The protein in the eggs strengthens the hair. Eggs are best for cleaning and conditioning your hair.
Coconut oil: The best way to clean the face is using coconut oil. It removes the dirt, the excess oil which would clog the pores and cleanse them. Use one teaspoon of coconut oil or olive oil and wash it with warm water.
Oats or Brown sugar: A sugar scrub is one of the easiest exfoliators. Mixing sugar with coconut or olive oil and scrub it on your face. You can also use oats instead of sugar for a soft scrub. Scrub towards the heart to promote blood circulation. You can store these homemade scrubs in an air-tight containers.