Do You Have Discoloured Knuckles, Knees, Toes And Heels? Here's How You Can Deal With Them Naturally
Here are some effective home remedies that can help you get rid of discoloured joints once and for all.
Skin of colour is more prone to discoloured joints
Pigmentation problems are quite common in people with skin of colour. They are easily affected by hyperpigmentation and have discoloured skin around knuckles, knees, elbows, toes ad joints. Frequent friction and pressure on these areas may result in discoloured skin in joints. Actions like knocking on doors with knuckles, wearing shoes that constantly rub against heels, flip flops that grip your toes and constant kneeling or crawling on knees can contribute to discoloured joints in people with skin of colour. Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi took to Instagram to share a few simple ways of treating discoloured coloured joints in skin of colour.
Remedies for discoloured joints in skin of colour
1. You can use natural exfoliating agents for the purpose of removing dead skin cells that may accumulate in knuckles, joints and heels.
2. In case you are using skin lightening products, do not forget to apply sunscreen on them. Make sure that all skin areas that are exposed to sunlight are well protected with a quality sunscreen.
3. Massaging discoloured joints with some natural oils can also be helpful. You can massage discoloured joints coconut oil, sesame oil, almond oil, and olive oil daily.
4. Make sure that you apply a gentle moisturiser on the area after cleansing it daily.
5. Gently cleanse the area regularly. Avoid scrubbing vigorously. It may make the skin rough and only worsen the condition. Exfoliating agents and harsh and abrasive cleansers are also off the table if you have discoloured joints.
6. Manicures and pedicures should be done regularly. Pay special attention to finger and toe joints while getting them done. Do some extra massage and cleanse of these areas.
In case your discoloured skin is caused by genetics and is not responding to any of the aforementioned home remedies, you can visit a doctor to ensure that it is normal skin discolouring and not because of any underlying skin condition. Eczema, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and dermatomyositis are a few skin conditions that can result in discoloured joints.
(Dr Kiran Lohia Sethi is dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information
