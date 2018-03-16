ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  Sexual Satisfaction Is Linked To The Size Of The Penis: Myth Or Fact

Sexual Satisfaction Is Linked To The Size Of The Penis: Myth Or Fact

Hormonal problems, structural problems with the body, or genetic disorders can contribute to men having a smaller penis size.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Mar 16, 2018 08:04 IST
3-Min Read
Sexual Satisfaction Is Linked To The Size Of The Penis: Myth Or Fact

Worrying about penis size is a common problem among men

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Evaluation of the penis size is done when it is erect
  2. Penis enlargement surgeries come with their share of side effects
  3. Most men assume that they have a smaller organ

Men complaining of their penis size or having a penis too small is quite a common scenario, says Dr Ashish Mittal. Many men come under the illusion that they have a smaller penis size by comparing with others. In most cases, being in a dilemma because of penis size is a psychological problem and not a medical one. Most patients address penis size as a secondary problem, where the primary sexual problems include concerns like masturbation, erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation to name few.

"Only 5-10% men come with organ size as the primary sexual problem that they are suffering from," Dr Mittal tells DoctorNDTV.

Explaining how he deals with men who come with problems of organ size, he says, "In most of the cases when a patient reports a small organ size, we first ask them the reason why they feel like that they have a smaller-sized organ. In many cases, it is the personal view of an individual that makes them believe that they have smaller penis size. There is nothing scientific in it. It is on the basis of comparison that they feel they have smaller penis."

reasons for penis allergiesMen being in a dilemma for the size of their organ is often psychological

Also read: Wait, What! Men With Bent Penises Are More Prone To Cancer

According to Dr Mittal, evaluation of the penis size is done when it is erect. "The size when the penis is at a placid state does not matter. In India, men have men have penises ranging between 4 to 9 inches during erections," informs Dr Mittal.

He goes on to explain that in most cases, the problem of organ size is solved by giving the patient a counselling session. "Many a times, we give time to the patient and explain them scientifically why their penis size is just normal. It gives them the reassurance that their penis size comes within the range of normal penis sizes," he says.

If these men do not come ahead and take medical advice, they might even land up in depression. "Some patients get extremely worried about raising a family or the possibility of having a happy and fulfilled relationship. They get many negative thoughts if the issue remains unresolved. But in most cases, the concern about organ size is completely psychological. To have a normal physical relationship, the size of the penis is not that significant," says Dr Mittal.

RELATED STORIES

'Doctors Started Brain Surgery, Then Realized They Were Operating On The Wrong Patient'

'Here's What You Should Eat After Going Through A Heart Transplant Surgery'


Also read: 6 Things That Can Cause Penis Allergies After Sex

Hormonal problems, structural problems with the body, or genetic disorders can contribute to men having a smaller penis size. "In these cases, if the patient is young and has not hit puberty yet (around the ages of 14-15), he can visit the doctor and get it treated depending on the cause of the problem. Common methods of penis enlargement include surgeries and implants," says Dr Mittal.

Side effects of surgery

Most surgeries come with their set of side effects. Dr Mittal says that a penis enlargement surgery can cause a possible damage to the nerve, or an overstimulation of the penis, or other surgery-related complications. "Many patients are not satisfied with the results after the surgery," he adds.

Also read: Rash On The Penis? Here's What It Could Mean

Things that men should keep in mind

Dr Mittal stresses on the importance of men not assuming that they have shorter penis. "Men should not come to the conclusion of having a smaller penis size by themselves," he says.

He adds that men should not go for treating themselves by buying penis enlargements products available online. "Lots of penis enlargement products are available on the internet these days. Many herbal treatments claim enlargement of penis. Men should never take these products without consulting their doctor," says Dr Mittal.

(Dr Ashish Mittal is Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist at Columbia Asia Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.​



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

HOME REMEDIES

7 Best Home Remedies For Calluses And Corns
7 Best Home Remedies For Calluses And Corns

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

50,000 New Cancer Cases Reported Every Year In Kerala

Here's What Your Hand Grip Strength Says About Your Heart Health

Platypus Milk May Help Combat Superbugs

FDA Takes 'Historic' Step To Lower Nicotine In Cigarettes

Are My Frozen Embryos Safe? Everything You Need To Know About The Freezer Malfunctions

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------