Sexual Satisfaction Is Linked To The Size Of The Penis: Myth Or Fact
Hormonal problems, structural problems with the body, or genetic disorders can contribute to men having a smaller penis size.
Worrying about penis size is a common problem among men
HIGHLIGHTS
- Evaluation of the penis size is done when it is erect
- Penis enlargement surgeries come with their share of side effects
- Most men assume that they have a smaller organ
Men complaining of their penis size or having a penis too small is quite a common scenario, says Dr Ashish Mittal. Many men come under the illusion that they have a smaller penis size by comparing with others. In most cases, being in a dilemma because of penis size is a psychological problem and not a medical one. Most patients address penis size as a secondary problem, where the primary sexual problems include concerns like masturbation, erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation to name few.
"Only 5-10% men come with organ size as the primary sexual problem that they are suffering from," Dr Mittal tells DoctorNDTV.
Explaining how he deals with men who come with problems of organ size, he says, "In most of the cases when a patient reports a small organ size, we first ask them the reason why they feel like that they have a smaller-sized organ. In many cases, it is the personal view of an individual that makes them believe that they have smaller penis size. There is nothing scientific in it. It is on the basis of comparison that they feel they have smaller penis."
Men being in a dilemma for the size of their organ is often psychological
According to Dr Mittal, evaluation of the penis size is done when it is erect. "The size when the penis is at a placid state does not matter. In India, men have men have penises ranging between 4 to 9 inches during erections," informs Dr Mittal.
He goes on to explain that in most cases, the problem of organ size is solved by giving the patient a counselling session. "Many a times, we give time to the patient and explain them scientifically why their penis size is just normal. It gives them the reassurance that their penis size comes within the range of normal penis sizes," he says.
If these men do not come ahead and take medical advice, they might even land up in depression. "Some patients get extremely worried about raising a family or the possibility of having a happy and fulfilled relationship. They get many negative thoughts if the issue remains unresolved. But in most cases, the concern about organ size is completely psychological. To have a normal physical relationship, the size of the penis is not that significant," says Dr Mittal.
Hormonal problems, structural problems with the body, or genetic disorders can contribute to men having a smaller penis size. "In these cases, if the patient is young and has not hit puberty yet (around the ages of 14-15), he can visit the doctor and get it treated depending on the cause of the problem. Common methods of penis enlargement include surgeries and implants," says Dr Mittal.
Side effects of surgery
Most surgeries come with their set of side effects. Dr Mittal says that a penis enlargement surgery can cause a possible damage to the nerve, or an overstimulation of the penis, or other surgery-related complications. "Many patients are not satisfied with the results after the surgery," he adds.
Things that men should keep in mind
Dr Mittal stresses on the importance of men not assuming that they have shorter penis. "Men should not come to the conclusion of having a smaller penis size by themselves," he says.
He adds that men should not go for treating themselves by buying penis enlargements products available online. "Lots of penis enlargement products are available on the internet these days. Many herbal treatments claim enlargement of penis. Men should never take these products without consulting their doctor," says Dr Mittal.
(Dr Ashish Mittal is Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist at Columbia Asia Hospital)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.