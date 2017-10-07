ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  Top 8 Foods To Stop Premature Ejaculation

Top 8 Foods To Stop Premature Ejaculation

Are you suffering from premature ejaculation and wondering how to delay it? Guys, here are five things you can do that will help stop premature ejaculation
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 7, 2017 03:47 IST
3-Min Read
Top 8 Foods To Stop Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation can be curbed with these foods

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. PE occurs when a man experiences uncontrolled ejaculation too soon
  2. Seeds of green onions are aphrodisiac and help in decreasing PE in men
  3. Ashwagandha improves brain power and also increases libido in the body
Premature ejaculation occurs when a man experiences uncontrolled ejaculation that happens too quickly. It can be right after sexual penetration despite him not getting stimulated enough or even before intercourse. While it is not physically dangerous, couples can feel embarrassed, dissatisfied and this is a common reason for low self-esteem in men. This sexual dysfunction generally occurs if you are experiencing excessive anxiety, depression, hormonal imbalance or an injury. Studies show that 1 out of 3 men may suffer from this condition at some point in their life. While most men do not visit urologists to discuss these problems, this disorder is treatable. Treatments for premature ejaculation include medication, some natural remedies and sexual techniques. In most cases, a combination of therapies works well.

Also read: Dealing With Premature Ejaculation? These Techniques Will Help You​

Here are 8 home remedies that will help you get rid of the problem of premature ejaculation.

1) Green Onion

Seeds of green onions are aphrodisiac and so they help in decreasing premature ejaculation in men. These seeds increase a person's stamina and strength, thus allowing him to prolong his sexual capacity. To use this remedy, just crush the seeds and mix them with water. Drink this remedy 3 times a day before your meal. White onions can also help in extending your sexual capacity and strengthening your reproductive organs.

premature ejaculation can be curbed with food

Photo Credit: iStock

2) Aswagandha

This medicinal Indian herb is an effective remedy to treat sexual problems in men. Ashwagandha improves your brain power and also increases libido in the body. This allows men to better control their ejaculation and prolong their sexual intercourse. The herb increases stamina, and it is also effective in treating erectile dysfunction.

premature ejaculation can be curbed with food

Photo Credit: iStock

3) Ginger and Honey

Eating ginger increases blood circulation in our body and it specifically increases blood flow to the penile muscles. This gives men greater control to ejaculate. Ginger is also helpful in retaining the erection as it heats up the body, causing faster blood flow. Honey is an aphrodisiac of strength and this can enhance the potency of ginger. The best way to consume this remedy is to mix half a teaspoon of ginger with honey and eat it before bedtime.

4) Garlic

Garlic has aphrodisiac properties and it can aid you in elongating the duration of your intercourse without ejaculating prematurely. Cloves of this anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory plant improve blood circulation in your body and also heat it up to enhance copulation. You can chew the cloves or fry them in ghee and then eat them every morning, on an empty stomach.

5) Asparagus

Roots of this plant greatly benefit in avoiding premature ejaculation. You can boil the plant roots in in milk and drink it twice every day to strengthen your control over the penile muscles.

premature ejaculation can be curbed with food

Photo Credit: iStock

6) Balanced diet

You should kick foods like chocolate, chillies and caffeinated beverages out of your diet to control this sexual dysfunction. Your diet should be rich in Zinc, Selenium, Calcium and Iron for better control and strength. High carbohydrate and low protein food is also good to release serotonin and ease anxiety.

7) Lady finger

Lady finger is also an effective remedy for premature ejaculation. You can include this vegetable in your everyday diet or consume its powder. This powder can be consumed in regular basis.

premature ejaculation can be curbed with food

Photo Credit: iStock

8) Carrots

Carrots are more than just a tasty vegetable. This can be used to treat premature ejaculation quickly. Carrots have a libido-improving quality that can greatly help you control your ejaculation. For best results, eat boiled carrots with egg and honey regularly.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------