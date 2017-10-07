Top 8 Foods To Stop Premature Ejaculation
Are you suffering from premature ejaculation and wondering how to delay it? Guys, here are five things you can do that will help stop premature ejaculation
Premature ejaculation can be curbed with these foods
HIGHLIGHTS
- PE occurs when a man experiences uncontrolled ejaculation too soon
- Seeds of green onions are aphrodisiac and help in decreasing PE in men
- Ashwagandha improves brain power and also increases libido in the body
Here are 8 home remedies that will help you get rid of the problem of premature ejaculation.
1) Green Onion
Seeds of green onions are aphrodisiac and so they help in decreasing premature ejaculation in men. These seeds increase a person's stamina and strength, thus allowing him to prolong his sexual capacity. To use this remedy, just crush the seeds and mix them with water. Drink this remedy 3 times a day before your meal. White onions can also help in extending your sexual capacity and strengthening your reproductive organs.
2) Aswagandha
This medicinal Indian herb is an effective remedy to treat sexual problems in men. Ashwagandha improves your brain power and also increases libido in the body. This allows men to better control their ejaculation and prolong their sexual intercourse. The herb increases stamina, and it is also effective in treating erectile dysfunction.
3) Ginger and Honey
Eating ginger increases blood circulation in our body and it specifically increases blood flow to the penile muscles. This gives men greater control to ejaculate. Ginger is also helpful in retaining the erection as it heats up the body, causing faster blood flow. Honey is an aphrodisiac of strength and this can enhance the potency of ginger. The best way to consume this remedy is to mix half a teaspoon of ginger with honey and eat it before bedtime.
4) Garlic
Garlic has aphrodisiac properties and it can aid you in elongating the duration of your intercourse without ejaculating prematurely. Cloves of this anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory plant improve blood circulation in your body and also heat it up to enhance copulation. You can chew the cloves or fry them in ghee and then eat them every morning, on an empty stomach.
5) Asparagus
Roots of this plant greatly benefit in avoiding premature ejaculation. You can boil the plant roots in in milk and drink it twice every day to strengthen your control over the penile muscles.
6) Balanced diet
You should kick foods like chocolate, chillies and caffeinated beverages out of your diet to control this sexual dysfunction. Your diet should be rich in Zinc, Selenium, Calcium and Iron for better control and strength. High carbohydrate and low protein food is also good to release serotonin and ease anxiety.
7) Lady finger
Lady finger is also an effective remedy for premature ejaculation. You can include this vegetable in your everyday diet or consume its powder. This powder can be consumed in regular basis.
8) Carrots
Carrots are more than just a tasty vegetable. This can be used to treat premature ejaculation quickly. Carrots have a libido-improving quality that can greatly help you control your ejaculation. For best results, eat boiled carrots with egg and honey regularly.