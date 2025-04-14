10 Desi Superfoods Beneficial For Kidney Health
Below we list some of the best desi superfoods to improve your kidney health.
The kidneys act as natural filters, removing waste and excess fluids from the body, and maintaining mineral balance. A kidney-friendly diet focuses on reducing sodium, potassium, phosphorus, and protein overload, while emphasising antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating foods. Indian superfoods, often used in Ayurveda, are rich in these protective qualities and can help manage blood pressure, blood sugar, and inflammation all of which are major contributors to kidney disease. Here we list some of the best desi superfoods to improve your kidney health.
1. Lauki
Lauki is over 90% water, making it extremely hydrating and crucial for kidney function. It helps flush out toxins and prevents the formation of kidney stones. It's low in sodium and potassium, making it ideal for people with compromised kidney function. Lauki juice in moderation also helps regulate blood pressure.
2. Methi
Methi seeds have been traditionally used to reduce high blood sugar and cholesterol, both of which can damage kidneys over time. They are rich in antioxidants and compounds that may help prevent kidney stone formation by reducing oxalate levels.
3. Coriander leaves
Coriander is a natural diuretic that helps remove excess fluids and toxins from the body. It's often used in herbal kidney detox drinks in Ayurveda. Its low sodium content makes it a safe herb for kidney patients when used in moderation.
4. Amla
Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that reduce inflammation and oxidative stress on the kidneys. It also supports liver function, which works hand-in-hand with the kidneys for detoxification. Amla can be consumed as juice or in powdered form daily.
5. Barley
Barley water is a traditional kidney cleanser. It flushes out toxins and helps dissolve kidney stones. It also aids in managing blood sugar and cholesterol levels, both crucial for maintaining kidney health. Sipping barley water regularly keeps the urinary tract clean.
6. Turmeric
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps protect the kidneys from damage caused by high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and chronic inflammation. A pinch of turmeric in meals or golden milk can be beneficial.
7. Coconut water
Natural and refreshing, coconut water supports kidney function by helping balance electrolytes and reducing the risk of kidney stones. It's particularly helpful in flushing out small stones and supporting hydration without overloading sodium or potassium (if taken in moderation).
8. Red bell peppers
Though not a typical "desi" food, red bell peppers are widely used in Indian cuisine. They're low in potassium and high in vitamins A and C, ideal for a kidney-supportive diet. They also contain lycopene, which helps reduce inflammation and cellular damage in kidneys.
9. Cabbage
Cabbage is a low-potassium vegetable that's packed with phytochemicals and vitamin K. It helps reduce free radical damage in the kidneys and supports detox. It can be lightly sautéed or steamed to retain its kidney-protective properties.
10. Garlic
Garlic is a natural antibiotic and anti-inflammatory food that supports heart and kidney health. It helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol, both major risk factors for kidney disease. Raw or lightly cooked garlic in meals helps enhance flavour without adding sodium.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
