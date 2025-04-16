Home »  Nutrition »  7 Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds

7 Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds

It's time to stop tossing out watermelon seeds and start reaping the benefits of these under appreciated summer superfoods.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Apr 16, 2025 04:51 IST
3-Min Read
7 Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds

7 Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds

Often discarded without a second thought, watermelon seeds are surprisingly rich in essential nutrients. These tiny black or white seeds are a powerhouse of protein, healthy fats, magnesium, zinc, and iron, all crucial for maintaining overall health. According to the National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), seeds such as those of watermelon can be a valuable addition to your diet. Consumed roasted, sprouted, or in powder form, watermelon seeds can support immunity, heart health, skin glow, and even metabolism. It's time to stop tossing out watermelon seeds and start reaping the benefits of these under appreciated summer superfoods.

Why you should add watermelon seeds in your diet?

According to nutritional research from the ICMR-NIN and USDA, watermelon seeds are low in calories but rich in macronutrients and antioxidants. They help enhance bodily functions and reduce inflammation. Let's explore these seven health benefits that prove watermelon seeds are more than just waste. Here are the key health benefits of watermelon seeds.



RELATED STORIES
related

7 Tips You Can Follow From Nasa's Space Diet

Let's look at seven space diet tips you can adopt in your everyday life.

related

Does Air Pollution Affect Your Brain Health? Find Out

Let's explore how air pollution is harming your brain and what symptoms or consequences to watch out for.

1. Boosts heart health

Watermelon seeds contain magnesium and monounsaturated fatty acids, which play a role in regulating blood pressure and supporting heart function. According to the American Heart Association, magnesium helps maintain a steady heartbeat and prevents heart rhythm abnormalities.



2. Supports healthy skin

Rich in antioxidants and omega-6 fatty acids, watermelon seeds help fight skin-damaging free radicals. The zinc in these seeds also supports collagen production and wound healing, making them beneficial for acne-prone or aging skin.

3. Enhances digestion

Watermelon seeds, especially when sprouted, are high in dietary fibre. This fibre aids in smooth digestion, reduces bloating, and supports healthy bowel movements, a key component of gut health, as per the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

4. Aids in diabetes management

Magnesium plays a vital role in carbohydrate metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Studies published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggest that watermelon seeds may help regulate blood sugar levels when included in a balanced diet for people with Type 2 diabetes.

5. Improves male fertility

Zinc is a vital nutrient for reproductive health, and watermelon seeds are a good natural source of this mineral. Research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has linked adequate zinc levels with improved sperm quality and testosterone levels in men.

6. Supports muscle growth and repair

A 100-gram serving of watermelon seeds offers over 20 grams of protein. Protein is crucial for muscle development and post-workout recovery, making these seeds a great addition to diets of physically active individuals or vegetarians looking for plant-based protein sources.

7. Strengthens bones

Watermelon seeds are rich in magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium, minerals essential for maintaining bone density and preventing conditions like osteoporosis. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, regular intake of magnesium-rich foods supports long-term bone health.

Watermelon seeds are nutritional gems hiding in plain sight. Backed by research from esteemed global and Indian health institutions, these seeds support everything from skin health to cardiovascular and metabolic functions. Instead of tossing them away, consider roasting or blending them into your snacks and smoothies. A handful a day might just be your next step toward healthier living this summer.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Vitamin D And Mental Health: Here's The Link Decoded

7 Tips You Can Follow From Nasa's Space Diet

Can Emotions Affect Our Organ Health?

7 Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds

Does Air Pollution Affect Your Brain Health? Find Out

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases