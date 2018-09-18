Are You Happy With Your Sex Life? Health Coach Luke Coutinho Suggests Tips To Stay Sexually Happy - A Key To Good Health
Having enough of healthy, safe and respectful sex is an important prerequisite for good health. Read to know what health coach Luke Coutinho has to say about the importance of healthy sexual life.
Healthy, respectful and happy sexual life is important for good health
- People with healthy sexual lives tend to liver longer
- Healthy sexual life reduces risks of stroke and heart diseases
- Maintaining a healthy weight can help in improving your sexual life
How exactly do you decode a healthy and happy life? It is probably the one where you eat clean and healthy, exercise regularly and have a healthy relationship with your family and loved ones. But did you know? Having enough of healthy, safe and respectful sex is an important prerequisite for good health. Health coach Luke Coutinho, in one of his Instagram posts, talks about how good health is not just about eating organic foods, exercising, your vitamin intake, meditation, yoga and overall nutrition. Good health is also about having meaningful, respectful and happy sex.
In his post, Luke mentions that people who have healthy sexual lives tend to live longer and be at reduced risk of heart disease and stroke. A good, happy and healthy sexual life can reduce risks of breast cancer, help get better sleep, boost immunity and make a person look younger.
What's more is that a healthy sexual life can help a person have improved levels of fitness better fertility rates. A healthy sexual life can not only help in getting relief from chronic pain, but can also help in experiencing fewer migraines, reducing symptoms of depression and improves quality of life.
Hence, couples must pay attention to their sexual lives and try to reap maximum benefits from it. Here are some tips which can help in improving your sexual life:
1. Eat healthy
Sexuality is a reflection of a person's general state of health. Optimum nutrition plays an important role in terms of having an active sexual life. A diet which includes a balance of all food groups like protein, fibre, carbs, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals, is the one which can help a person have an active sexual life.
2. Maintain a healthy weight
An important prerequisite for a healthy sexual life is to maintain a healthy weight. Along with eating healthy, you also need to take care of your weight by exercising regularly. People who are obese or overweight are at higher risks of hypertension, diabetes and numerous other medical conditions which can be detrimental to your sexual health. A mix of cardio and weight training sessions can help you maintain a healthy weight and improve your sexual life as well.
3. Try communicating with your partner
The key to a healthy sexual life is compatibility and the comfort which partners feel with each other. Couples who are struggling to have a good sexual experience should work towards finding a comfortable place, talking and opening up with each other and trying new things. This is going to be really helpful in improving your sexual life.
4. Quit smoking
In case you're a regular smoker and feel that your sexual life is taking a downward slope, you need to think again. Smoking has the tendency to reduce your vitality sexually. Furthermore, tobacco results in constriction of blood vessels, including your genitals. It can make men find a difficult in maintaining or having an erection. Smoking can also affect lubrication in women.
5. Cut down intake of alcohol
Many people are under the impression that alcohol consumption facilitates sexual encounters. But the truth is that regular consumption of alcohol can hamper sexual capacities of both men and women. It can reduce a man's capacity to have or maintain an erection. Alcohol can also affect a woman's capacity to become sexually aroused or have an orgasm.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
