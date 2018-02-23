What Is Female Sexual Dysfunction? Dr Anup Dhir Explains
If your partner has been saying no to sex for quite long, it might be something you may need to worry about. She could probably be dealing with frigidity or female sexual dysfunction.
FSD, according to an American survey is a condition which 43% women deal with
"No honey, not today," and she turned away and slept, consecutively for the 5th time in a month!
If your partner has been saying no to sex for quite long, it might be something you may need to worry about. She could probably be dealing with frigidity! Frigidity is a layman's term for low libido in women. It is also known as Female Sexual Dysfunction. This term is used to define someone who does not respond to her partner's sexual advances. FSD in women can be due to a number of causes like pain during sex or psychological reasons. In most cases, however, FSD is attributed to psychological reasons. In such a scenario, it is important for women to seek professional help.
Director of Alpha One Andrology Group and Consultant in Sexual Medicine, Dr Anup Dhir explains frigidity or female sexual dysfunction. He says, "Frigidity or female sexual dysfunction (FSD) is a very common problem. FSD, according to an American survey is a condition which 43% women deal with. The leading causes of this condition are psychological problems, partner incompatibility and physical causes like diabetes, anemia or thyroid. It can also take place due to some problems with the female genitalia. This one, however, is quite rare. Mostly, it takes place due to psychological causes."
What are the causes of FSD?
Dr Anup Dhir decodes the three major causes of FSD.
1. Psychological causes
"For men, sex is a physical issue but for women, it is an emotional issue which is the major difference. This could refer to emotional distress in women due to past experiences. Psychological issues can be due to bad experiences in the past and even due to depression. Depression is quite common," he added.
2. Anorgasmia
Dr Dhir explained anorgasmia. He said, "Another part of FSD is anorgasmia. This condition is when a person never has an orgasm or has never reached an orgasm. It also forms a part of frigidity. The inability to reach orgasms is also a medical condition. So frigidity covers both, lack of interest in sex and an inability to have orgasms. This happens majorly because women like more foreplay. If that is absent, it is difficult to reach these two. This can be treated through psychotherapy."
3. Medical causes and treatments of FSD
"As far as home remedies are concerned, they aren't really so effective in treating FSD. There is a lot of talk about female Viagra in market but they do not usually meet the expected results. It could never reach where one thought that it could reach. Women can try vaginal rejuvenation with a laser. They can also try PRP therapy. This is injected in the vaginal area to improve orgasms by improving blood circulation in this area. This is popularly known as O-shot," Dr Dhir explained.
"From a layman's point of view, the problem can be at many levels. Some people don't desire it, some have desire but can't do it due to physical problems and some people do it but fail to reach orgasms. So the treatment will depend on what form of condition women are dealing with," Dr Dhir said.
(Dr Anup Dhir is the Director of Alpha One Andrology Group and Consultant in Sexual Medicine.)
