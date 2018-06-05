ASK OUR EXPERTS

Miscarriage: What Are The Reasons For A Miscarriage And How To Reduce Risk

When a miscarriage takes place during the very initial stages of pregnancy, it occurs because the fetus doesn't develop the way it should. But this is not the sole cause of miscarriage during pregnancy.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 5, 2018
3-Min Read
10 to 25% pregnancies end in a miscarriage

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Stats reveal that 10 to 25% pregnancies end in a miscarriage
  2. Papayas increase the risk of miscarriage
  3. It is important for you to stay relaxed during pregnancy

A miscarriage is an emotionally devastating incident for a mother resulting in feelings of guilt, anger, depression and fear. It is a sudden loss of the fetus during early pregnancy, usually before the 20th week. It is also known as a spontaneous abortion. Stats reveal that 10 to 25% pregnancies end in a miscarriage. During pregnancy, your body supplies blood, food and hormones to the fetus to allow it to develop normally. But when a miscarriage takes place during the very initial stages of pregnancy, it occurs because the fetus doesn't develop the way it should. But this is not the sole cause of miscarriage during pregnancy. Many other factors could be responsible for the same.

Some of the causes of miscarriage include:

1. Problems with the chromosomes

2. Problems with the placenta

3. Fatal genetic problems with the baby

4. Infections

5. Diabetes and thyroid

6. Hormonal responses

7. Uterine abnormalities

8. Age (35 years or more)

9. History of 2 or more miscarriages

10. Weak and incompetent cervix

11. Drug abuse, alcohol and smoking

12. Blood clotting disorders

13. Food poisoning

14. High blood pressure

15. Obesity

16. Trauma

17. Abnormally shaped womb

There are some factors which increase your risk of a miscarriage. They include:

1. Trauma

2. Drug abuse

3. Alcohol

4. Smoking

5. Caffeine consumption

6. Obesity

7. History of miscarriage

In most cases, a miscarriage takes place due to unpreventable causes. However, there are always ways of reducing your risk of suffering a miscarriage.

Here are 6 simple ways you can reduce your risk of suffering a miscarriage:

1. Avoid heat-inducing foods

Some foods increase heat in the body. These include papayas, saffron, raw dates and pineapple. These are believed to be one of the important causes of a miscarriage. Therefore, you must avoid these foods during the first trimester of pregnancy.

2. Avoid rough travelling

Travelling during pregnancy is not recommended any way, especially, during the first trimester. The reason for this is the fact that during this period, the fetus is not completely developed and it is best to not take any chances. However, for women who cannot avoid travelling, bumpy rides and two wheelers are not recommended.

3. Avoid processed and junk foods

Your diet is extremely important during pregnancy. Whatever you eat is going to have an effect on the baby's health. So during this pregnancy, processed and junk foods must be avoided at all costs. They may contain harmful chemicals which can result in a miscarriage. Instead, freshly cooked healthy foods must be eaten.

4. Vaccination updates

It is extremely important for you to be updated about your vaccinations. Every vaccination which is important during pregnancy must be taken without fail. Check with your doctor about the vaccinations you need during pregnancy. The tetanus vaccine is recommended for all pregnant women.

5. Avoid stress

Stress can be a driving factor for a number of health problems. In pregnant women, it can increase the risk of miscarriage. Therefore, it is important for you to stay relaxed during pregnancy. Practice deep breathing and yoga to avoid stress and feel relaxed.

6. Diagnosis

If you had a history of miscarriages, it is important for you to find out the root cause for it. Consult your doctor and try to find out the root cause of it all. This way you can be prepared for any unforeseen situation during the current pregnancy and deal with it accordingly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 



