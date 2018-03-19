7 Foods You Must Avoid During Pregnancy
One of the most important phases of a woman's life is pregnancy. It is that transformation period in her life where she gets promoted from being an individual woman to being a mother. Those nine months are when you are not alone; your little bundle of joy is growing within you. Therefore you must take extra care during this period, especially when it comes to your diet. Eating the wrong types of food during pregnancy can pose health threats not just to but to your baby as well.
You need not cut down on a whole lot of foods. Some just need to be consumed in regulation. But some should be avoided in any case. So here we enlist the 7 worst foods which you must avoid during pregnancy.
1. High-mercury fish
Mercury is extremely toxic. General populous is also suggested to refrain from fish which contain mercury. So it is needless to explain why mums-to-be should refrain from consumption. Pregnant women must not consume more than one or two servings of such fish in a month. These fish include shark, tuna, king mackerel, and swordfish. But other forms of fish which are low in mercury are an important source of omega 3 fatty acids for the baby. So they can be consumed twice a week. Gynecologist Dr Ragini Agrawal says that raw fish should also be avoided. Raw fish dishes like sushi should be avoided during pregnancy.
2. Raw eggs
Raw eggs contain salmonella. This can lead to infections which show symptoms only in the mother. Symptoms may include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, fever, etc. But rarely does it happen when this can trigger uterus cramps leading to premature labor or stillbirth. Foods which contain raw or undercooked eggs are ice creams, poached eggs, mayonnaise, salad dressings, cake icing, etc.
Photo Credit: iStock
3. Caffeine
Caffeine is found in coffee, energy drinks, soft drinks, etc. This psychoactive substance is consumed by a large chunk of the world population. But caffeine is not recommended for pregnant women in excess quantities. Caffeine is easily absorbed and passes through the placenta and the fetus. This obstructs the growth of the fetus and may result in low birth weight.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Raw sprouts
Sprouts are healthy, but the raw version is not healthy for pregnant women. The raw version of sprouts can be contaminated with salmonella. In Sprouts, salmonella can sweep into the seeds which cannot be washed off. This is removed after cooking. So, pregnant women can consume sprouts safely but only when they are cooked.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Processed junk food
Dr. Agrawal says, "Pregnant women must not consume processed foods which contain refined flour, popularly known as maida. Foods which contain preservatives, extra artificial vitamins and are fried should be avoided."
6. Packaged fruits and salads
Dr. Agrawal says that packaged fruits and salads are not safe for pregnant women. This is because these foods contain artificial additives and preservatives which increase their shelf-life but do not make them any healthy for consumption by pregnant women. It can have a direct negative impact on the baby's health.
Photo Credit: iStock
7. Alcohol
Alcohol is a big "no-no" for pregnant women. Alcohol during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage. So, this one should not be consumed even in moderation. It can hamper your baby's brain development.
(Dr Ragini Agrawal is the head a Senior Gynecologist at W Pratiksha Hospital)
