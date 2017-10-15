8 Early Symptoms Of Pregnancy You Should Know
Nausea and missing your period is not the only symptom of pregnancy. There are many other symptoms of pregnancy you may not know about. Scroll to know more.
- Pregnancy symptoms can vary in their intensity, frequency and duration
- The first symptom of pregnancy is implantation bleeding
- You may experience faintness, dizziness and headaches
Going through pregnancy is a milestone in every woman's life. Before taking a pregnancy test or visiting the gynecologists' office, many attempt to gauge their symptoms to figure out if they're pregnant or not. One usually starts experiencing these symptoms at around four weeks of pregnancy. About 60 percent of women have early pregnancy symptoms by the time they're 6 weeks along, and roughly 90 percent have them by the time they're 8 weeks. Symptoms of pregnancy can differ in intensity, frequency and duration. Not sure what to expect, or what to look out for? Here are the top eight early symptoms of pregnancy you should know:
1. Missed period
The most obvious one is a missed period. This is usually a telltale sign. Alternatively, you may also experience a much lighter period compared to your usual flow.
2. Changes in breast
You may have tender, swollen breasts as early as two weeks after conception. They may feel fuller and heavier, or tender,or even sore.
3. Exhaustion and fatigue
You feel fatigued and tired. This is because during early pregnancy, the levels of the hormone progesterone increase greatly. In high doses, progesterone has the ability to put you to sleep too!
4. Implantation bleeding
You may experience cramping or minor bleeding. Often a beginning symptom of pregnancy, it is characterized by spotty and light colored period than usual and it doesn't last as long.
5. Nausea
Nausea is sure to take place and may or may not be accompanied by vomiting. Even though this is called 'morning sickness', you can experience this at any time of the day or night. For some,nausea may start as early as the first two weeks of conceiving. Constipation is a common symptom as well.
6. Food craving
You have certain food cravings or aversions. These are usually due to the dramatic hormonal changes in your body.
7. Dizziness and headache
You may experience faintness, dizziness and headaches. These are usually caused due to low blood pressure (since your blood vessels dilate), low blood sugar, or increased blood circulation.
8. Mood swings
You may experience severe mood swings, which leave you feeling weepy or emotional. Again, this is due to the dramatic hormonal changes in your body.
