ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Pregnancy »  6 Types Of Contraceptives You Must Know About

6 Types Of Contraceptives You Must Know About

Contraceptives are used to prevent unwanted pregnancies. But not many people know which form of contraception would suit their purpose best. Here's a list of 6 best forms of contraceptives.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 31, 2018 10:14 IST
4-Min Read
6 Types Of Contraceptives You Must Know About

Contraceptives can help you cut the risk of unwanted pregnancies

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Contraceptives are used to prevent pregnancy
  2. There is a wide variety of contraceptives available in the market
  3. Pills are hormonal form of contraception

Married or unmarried, it is not necessary that one would always be ready to plan a family. Every couple needs to be mindful of how they go about conception. When not ready for a baby, it is important to know which type of contraceptive suits your purpose best. Using the right contraceptive can allow you to enjoy sex without the fear of pregnancy. It is not quite possible for one to gain knowledge about the best contraceptives from advertisements alone. You need to be aware about the wide range of contraceptives available in the market which can help you make a wiser and more informed decision. 

Here's a list of 6 best contraceptives which can help you avoid unwanted pregnancies.  

1. Pills


RELATED STORIES

7 Tips To Reduce The Risk Of Stillbirth

Stillbirth is a medical condition in which the baby is either born dead or dies at the moment of birth. Women with diabetes or high blood pressure may be at a higher risk of stillbirth.

Beware! Delayed Motherhood Can Increase Risk Of Heart Problems In Boy Child

According to the research, delayed motherhood may also be associated with pregnancy problems, premature delivery and with low birth weight.

Pills are a hormonal contraceptive. Pills use hormones to prevent pregnancy. Pills are one of the most commonly used contraceptives and have also proven to be quite effective. Combined birth control pills stop the release of an egg and inhibit a sperm's movement. Such pills are called combined oral contraceptive pills. Combined contraceptive pills contain the hormones estrogen and progestine. Such pills can prevent fertilization but they cannot provide protection from HIVs or STDs. Another kind of pills are - Progestogen-only pill ( POP). These pills do not restrict the movement of the sperm; rather they thicken the mucus in the cervix so that the sperm fails to pass through. POP uses the hormone progestine only. These pills are equally effective but less talked about. Contraceptive pills can be bought from any nearby store. 

6pgtl33gPills are hormonal contraception
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Depo provera injection

These injections are another form of hormonal contraception. For best results, you can take them once in every three months. Depo provera injections have a 99% success rate.

l3desnn8These injections 99% effective in preventing pregnancies

Also read: Injectable Contraceptives Launched In Maharashtra

3. Condoms

Condoms are the cheapest, most easily available commonly used contraception. Such a contraception is known as barrier method contraception. Condoms restrict the flow of fluids from one body to another, hence preventing the sperm from entering into a woman's vagina. Condoms are not only effective in birth control but also guard against the sexual transmitted diseases. Condoms are made up of two kinds of material - latex and polyurethane. Latex is usually more easily available in pharmacies. Most couples around the world use male condoms (the man wears the condom on the penis). Female condoms, also known as internal condoms, are used as capes on the vagina. They are just as effective as male condoms but not quite as cheap and convenient as male condoms. 

lmsleehoCondoms are the cheapest and the most commonly used contraception

4. Diaphragm

Another barrier form of contraception is the diaphragm which prevents pregnancy by preventing the sperm from entering into the vagina. The diaphragm is placed inside a woman's vagina like a latex disk. Every time a diaphragm is used, it has to be painted with a spermicide which kills the sperm and further prevents the semen from entering the cervix. This form of contraception has to be placed in the vagina at least six hours before sex and be removed not before 24 hours after sex. The diaphragm is not a very effective mode of contraception for spontaneous sex and neither does it restrict the transfer of HIV.

Also read: Important HIV Facts And Figures

5. Emergency contraceptives

Emergency contraceptives can be taken up to two to three days after unprotected sexual activity. There are two types of emergency contraception - the emergency contraceptive pill ( ECP) and a copper IUD. One dose of ECP is adequate for women who weigh less than 70kgs. For women who weigh more than 70kgs, it has to be recommended by the doctor whether a double dose is safe or should they go for an IUD. Copper IUD also prevents pregnancy in 99% cases. Emergency contraception method may be opted for when all other methods have failed. These contraceptives may bring along some side effects.

oh7hcgsEmergency contraceptives can be taken up to two to three days after unprotected sexual activity
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Are There Any Side Effects Of Emergency Contraceptive Pills?

6. Femcap

Femcap or cervical cap is a smaller version of the diaphragm. It is made up of latex material that has to be inserted in the vagina about 6 hours before sex and be taken out in maximum 48 hours. Since the cervical cap deals only with the cervix, it not only prevents unwanted pregnancy but also prevents bladder infections. Femcaps assure only partial protection from sexually transmitted diseases.

Also read: Women Lack Access To Contraceptive Options

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

6 Home Remedies To Cure Blisters
6 Home Remedies To Cure Blisters

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Another Reason To Control Your Blood Pressure Levels: Keeps Dementia Away

Wish To Keep Your Brain Healthy? Take Care Of Your Heart First

Parenthood Is A Rollercoaster Ride, Prepare Yourself For It With Your Kids

Did You Know: Jet Lag Can Affect More Than Just Your Sleep Cycle

World's Most Prescribed Medicine: Antibiotics

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES