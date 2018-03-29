Are There Any Side Effects Of Emergency Contraceptive Pills?
HIGHLIGHTS
- An emergency oral contraceptive is used to prevent a pregnancy
- They are not effective in preventing sexually transmitted diseases
- Emergency contraceptives may mess with your period
An emergency contraceptive pill or the morning after pill or a postcoital contraception, whichever name you know it by, is a birth control pill. They usually act as the plan-B option in emergency situations. An emergency can include any situation like missing two or more birth control pills or when the condom breaks mid-way or in any other situation, or perhaps in case of a rape. These pills are not the regular method of birth control. An emergency oral contraceptive is used to prevent a pregnancy, and not to end one. However, they are not effective in preventing sexually transmitted diseases.
Emergency contraceptive pills are known as the postcoital contraceptives because they are meant to be used after sexual intercourse. The sooner you use them, the more effective they will be. But keep in mind; they will not be effective if you are already pregnant. They work by postponing ovulation, thereby preventing the risk of conception. But there is a reason why these pills are not the regular method of birth control.
Emergency contraceptive pills have some side effects, which is why they are not recommended for regular use. Take a look.
1. Nausea and headache
To begin with, you will nauseous for some time. A sense of uneasiness can prevail along with vomiting for a couple of days. You can also experience a headache for some time. But with time the drug wears off from your body and you can come back to the normal condition.
2. Fatigue
The pill can leave you feeling fatigued for some days. You may feel an inability to function normally or focus on your work. Though this fixes after some time, you can still get it checked with your doctor and take medication for it.
3. Dizziness
These pills can sometimes leave you feeling dizzy. Though it is one of the lesser common side effects of emergency contraceptive pills, it still can occur. Consider getting a treatment for such a condition.
4. Periods
Emergency contraceptives may mess with your period. In some cases, you may experience bleeding between the menses. Or your period can come one week early or even a week late. If it is delayed for more than a week, then you must take a pregnancy test.
5. Vaginal bleeding
Sometimes you can experience vaginal bleeding between the periods. Usually, this form of bleeding is light and does not last for more than three days. But if it extends for more than three days and becomes dense, then you must consider checking with a gynecologist.
Though emergency contraceptive pills do not have long-term serious side effects, it is important to watch out for any strange symptoms after consumption of these pills. Nevertheless, they are considered safe and do not affect your fertility either.
