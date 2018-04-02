Watch Out For These Early Signs Of HIV
HIV or human immunodeficiency virus is a condition which weakens the immune system over an extended period of time
The symptoms of HIV differ from person to person
HIGHLIGHTS
- If HIV is left untreated, it gets worse overtime and becomes AIDS
- Fever is the primary symptom of HIV
- Nausea and vomiting are the most common symptoms of HIV
HIV/AIDS, the name itself is good enough to give a person Goosebumps. HIV or human immunodeficiency virus is a condition which involves the weakening of the immune system over an extended period of time. This virus is known to weaken the immune system to a point where the person's body loses its ability to fight all infections and diseases. Initially, you may not be able to understand if something is going wrong with your body. But if HIV is left untreated, it gets worse over time and becomes AIDS.
Why wait for HIV to turn into AIDS when you can control it in the first place. Yes, if a person is diagnosed with HIV in time, the risk of developing AIDS is reduced. Getting tested for HIV is one thing but more than that, you need to watch out for some early symptoms of HIV. The symptoms of HIV differ from person to person. But the early signs usually remain constant and they show up after a month or two of catching the virus.
Also read: How To Lower Your Risk Of Getting HIV?
Here's a list of the 7 early signs of HIV you must watch out for. Take a look.
1. Fever
Fever is the primary symptom of HIV. During the early stages, a fever can persist for as long as four weeks. It can also be accompanied by night sweats. A 2007 study showed that of 62 HIV infected people, 77% suffered from a fever in the early stages. Therefore, fever can be termed as an early sign of the disease. In response to any viral infection, you get a fever. This is one of the reasons why it is a good sign of HIV. It means that your immune system isn't really that weak yet.
If you have just engaged in an activity which exposes you to the risk of this disease, and you are unable to sleep at night due to excessive sweating, it could be a good reason for you to worry. An HIV-infected person can experience uncontrollable sweating without exertion which can drench your clothes and sheets. This can make sleeping almost impossible for you. This form of sweating is usually accompanied by fever.
3. Sore throat
A sore throat occurs before a fever. It is also one of the most important, early signs of HIV. A 2002 study showed that a sore throat is one of the primary symptoms of HIV in the infected people. It could lead to difficulty in swallowing food, water and your own saliva. In some cases, it could last for two weeks and could be accompanied by ulcers.
5. Fatigue
An HIV positive person deals with prolonged exhaustion and lack of energy. They do not feel rejuvenated after a good night sleep either. Mostly, they fail to sleep properly due to night sweats, which again is a contributing factor. This could be constant and may occur without any physical exertion. This is an important early sign of HIV but it is usually ignored by people.
6. Swollen lymph nodes and muscle pain
Lymph nodes are an important part of your body's immune system. They protect your body from infections and bacteria. These nodes swell up and inflame when your body gets infected. It could be accompanied by muscle and joint pain. These nodes are present in your armpits, neck and groin area.
Also read: How long do HIV symptoms take to surface?
7. Nausea and vomiting
Nausea and vomiting are the most common symptoms of HIV. This happens when infections attack your body. Now because the virus has weakened your immune system, it fails to fight back the infections, thereby resulting in such symptoms. If you have engaged in any such activity in the past, which can affect you with HIV, and you have been experiencing nausea for a long time, you must get tested for HIV. Keep in mind, prevention is better than cure!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
