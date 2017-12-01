World AIDS Day 2017: Important HIV Facts And Figures
HIGHLIGHTS
- Adult HIV prevalence at national level has continued its steady decline.
- India is ranked as the third largest HIV epidemic in the world.
- Unprotected sex is the major route of transmission of HIV in India.
December 1 is marked as World AIDS Day and the whole world comes together to mourn those 35 million people, who have succumbed to the condition ever since its identification in 1984. Despite advertisements and numerous awareness campaigns undertaken all over the world, we have not been able to conquer Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome AIDS and this day is a reminder that it's a still long way to go before the world becomes free of AIDS. The condition is such that it does not show any symptoms in the early stages, and reduces the patient's immune system drastically over time.
AIDS is caused by Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection which is primarily a sexually transmitted diseases. Other routes responsible for spread of HIV are exposure to contaminated body fluids and contaminated blood transfusion.
In a country as populated as India, incidence of AIDS is extremely high. Statistics suggest that India is ranked as the third largest HIV epidemic in the world.
A report released by India HIV Estimation 2015 says that National adult (15-49 years) HIV prevalence in India was estimated at 0.26% (0.22% - 0.32%) in 2015. In 2015, adult HIV prevalence was estimated at 0.30% among males and at 0.22% among females.
Furthermore, the adult HIV prevalence at national level has continued its steady decline from 0.38% in 2001-03 through 0.34% in 2007 and 0.28% in 2012 to 0.26% in 2015. Similar consistent declines are noted both in males and females at the national level.
The report also states that the total number people living with HIV in India was estimated at 21.17 lakhs in 2015 as compared to 22.26 lakhs in 2007.
The data further suggests that unprotected sex (87 % heterosexual) is the major route of HIV transmission.
So, we can see, the fight against AIDS is far from over. This World AIDS Day, let's join hands and spread as much awareness about the condition as possible!
