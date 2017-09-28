6 Things You Should Know About Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Sexual contact may make you develop dangerous sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, genital herpes, Syphilis, gonorrhoea etc. But do you think you know all you need to know about STDs? Here are 6 things you should know about Sexually transmitted diseases.
There are bad aspects to every good thing that god ever created. And, so is the case with sex. Sex feels great. And not just that, it has miraculously good health benefits as it regulates your blood pressure, boosts your mood, improves your heart health and gives you golden glowing skin. But not everything is good about it. Sexual contact may make you develop dangerous sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) like HIV, genital herpes, Syphilis, gonorrhoea etc. But do you think you know all you need to know about STDs? Well, if you're like most of the people on the planet, you don't.
1. A whole lot of them
Although you may have heard about common STDs like genital herpes, human papillomavirus (HPV), syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and HIV, but truth be spoken, there are a whole lot of sexually transmitted diseases that exist and you may be at risk of developing one or more of them. A bewildering fact is that one type of STD may have a lot of sub-types. For instance, there are 100 plus types of HPV that have been identified till date.
2. Risk to unborn child
STD infections may get passed on from mothers to their baby during pregnancy or birth.
3. Oral sex could be the culprit too
It is a common myth that having oral sex won't make them develop STDs. But that isn't true. STDs can be transferred through vaginal, anal as well as oral sex.
4. All STDs are not treatable
Some STDs like Chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, being bacterial infections can be cured with timely and proper treatment but other STDs like AIDS may be managed but can't be cured, implying that the subject will have to live his entire life as an STD infected.
5. Condom is not everything you need
Condoms may help lower down your risk of catching STDs, but it doesn't completely eliminate the risk. There are some STDs that can even be spread through mere skin contact with an infected individual. These include syphilis, herpes, and HPV.
6. Women more prone than men
According to statistics, more women catch STDs than men. Women anatomy, female genitals being moister and thinner are the reasons that make women more prone to falling prey to STDs as compared to their male counterparts.