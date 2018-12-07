Is Keto Worth It? Know The Health Benefits And Risks Before Going On A Keto Diet
The ketogenic diet helps to bring your body into a metabolic state which is known as the ketosis. Ketosis occurs when the body has run out of its glycogen (which is basically sugar) stores so it needs to find another source of fuel.
The primary goal of the ketogenic diet is weight loss.
Are you trying to shed those extra kilos? The ketogenic diet is a low carb diet, moderate in protein and high in healthy fats. The primary goal of the ketogenic diet is weight loss. The diet helps to bring your body into a metabolic state which is known as the ketosis. Ketosis occurs when the body has run out of its glycogen (which is basically sugar) stores so it needs to find another source of fuel. When this occurs your liver begins to process fat into ketones which become the body's main fuel source. Some of the foods that one can enjoy on a keto diet are avocado, cheese, sour cream, Greek yoghurt, chicken, fatty fish and full-fat milk. Just like every coin has two sides, in the similar way every diet has some pros and cons. The following article will explore some of the advantages and disadvantages of this fad diet, keto diet.
Top 4 amazing health benefits of keto diet:
1. Weight loss:
As mentioned earlier, the ketogenic diet focuses on weight loss. The human body requires more effort to turn fat into energy whereas it takes less time to turn carbohydrates into energy. This is the reason; ketogenic diet helps in a quick weight loss. Since, the ketogenic diet includes some amount of protein as well; it keeps you full for a longer time. Therefore, you tend to shed those extra pounds.
2. Better mental focus:
When carbohydrates are used by the body as an energy source, the blood sugar levels become unstable. As the energy source is not consistent it is difficult for your brain to stay focused for long periods of time. On the other hand, when you are in ketosis and the brain uses ketones as a fuel source, which has a consistent fuel source and you can focus for longer periods of time. Hence, you also tend to feel more active and alert.
3. Type 2 diabetes:
People who suffer from diabetes suffer from an increased production of insulin. As the ketogenic diet eliminates sugar(baked stuff, chocolates, canned juices and other sweetened beverages) from the diet, it helps to manage your blood sugar levels.
4. Limiting junk and processed food:
One generally snacks on packaged or processed items and junk food which are harmful for your overall health. These super-convenient foods are loaded with harmful chemicals and preservatives which might be detrimental to your health. When you follow the ketogenic diet, you eliminate these foods from your diet.
Now let us have a look at the health hazards associated with the keto diet:
1. Lacks vital nutrients:
Since the diet focuses on healthy fats and moderate protein, you might not include other nutrients (fiber, vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals) in your diet which are essential for the human body. Beans, whole grains, legumes and many fruits and vegetables which are extremely nutritious are eliminated from the keto diet.
2. Digestive problems:
As the ketogenic diet lacks in fiber, the chances are quite high that you might face some digestive problems. Some common digestive problems are constipation, diarrhea or even irregular bowel syndrome. Fiber rich foods like fruits and vegetables help in smooth functioning of the digestive system.
3. Difficult to sustain:
One might face difficulty in sustaining the keto diet as it focuses on healthy fats,red meat and salty foods. The possibility is quite high that you crave for some other foods as well.
4. Loss of electrolytes:
While on a keto diet, the body can be low on electrolytes and fluids and due to increased urination, it can lead to a loss of electrolytes such as sodium, magnesium and potassium. This in turn can make people more prone to acute kidney stones or injury.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
