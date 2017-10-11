Are You Obese? Here's What You Can Do: Expert Advice By Health Coach Tapasya Mundhra
On World Obesity Day 2017, our health and nutrition coach Tapasya Mundhra busts all your weight loss myths and provides tips and suggestions to lose weight and get fit.
- Obesity and weight gain are the two problems which affect people globally
- Eating late at night will make you fat is just a myth
- Dark breads are more nutritious than white breads is also a myth
Obesity and weight gain are the two problems which affect people globally. To commemorate this and spread awareness about it across the world, World Obesity Day is observed globally on October 11 each year. The primary aim is to spread awareness about the causes of obesity and how to cure it or at least reduce the incidence of this problem.
Here is a #DoctorNDTV Fb Live chat with our Health and Nutrition Coach Tapasya Mundhra on how to best tackle obesity.
Nutrition is an extremely broad subject, and thanks to the advent of the internet, there are quite a few opinions out there. Some tell us to eat a certain food, while others claim that it will not help you out in any way. Some claim that going vegan was the greatest decision ever, while others argue that they aren't getting the nutrients they need. With so much information and so many opinions out there today, it is hard to know what really works and what doesn't, what is a myth and what's reality. But, don't worry. Here we bring to you the top five nutrition myths, busted!
1. Myth: Eating late at night will make you fat.
Fact: Calories are calories, no matter what time they're eaten. There really is no "magic" hour.
2. Myth: Cholesterol-free foods are heart-healthy.
Fact: While it is a good idea to limit egg yolks, whole milk and other high-cholesterol foods, that's not it. The amount of saturated and trans-fats you eat also greatly affect your blood cholesterol levels.
3. Myth: You can eat as much protein as you want.
Fact: The protein you eat maintains, heals, and repairs tissues in the body. But, you only need so much protein to accomplish these tasks. When you exceed the amount, the surplus protein can either prevent weight loss, or cause weight gain.
4. Myth: Eating after your exercise cancels your workout completely.
Fact: In fact, it is quite the opposite. It's important to eat after a workout. Working out takes a toll on your body, and afterward your body is primed for recovery: Eating a clean, nutrient-rich meal or snack provides your cells with the raw materials needed to heal and repair.
5. Myth: Dark breads are more nutritious than white breads.
Fact: The color of the bread doesn't matter, what matters is the list of ingredients and the composition. Try choosing breads with 100% whole wheat or other whole grains like barley or oats.