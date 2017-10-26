Here's How You Can Get A Flat Tummy At Home!
World Obesity Day 2017: These exercises below hardly take up any of your time, and you can do them whenever you have a free moment, in between catching up on work or finishing your chores:
World Obesity Day 2017: Beat obesity with these exercises
HIGHLIGHTS
- World obesity day 2017, know the best exercises for abs
- Practice front plank row to get flat abs
- Sit-ups can be performed anywhere and help in cutting belly fat
World Obesity Day 2017: We all dream of having the perfect body, and that usually consists of a flat stomach or rock-hard abs. Unfortunately in our fast paced lifestyles today, we don't really have the time to go to the gym, or work together with a personal trainer. But, that is not to say that we cannot do some simple ab exercises at home, by ourselves! These exercises below hardly take up any of your time, and you can do them whenever you have a free moment, in between catching up on work or finishing your chores.
1. Toe Dip
Lie on your back with knees bent to 90-degree angles. Flatten your lower back against a mat and straighten your arms by your sides, lengthening your fingertips. Press the backs of your shoulders against the mat, and slide them down away from your ears. Inhale as you lower your toes toward the ground, then exhale as you return to starting position. Do 5-8 repetitions.
2. Front Plank
Get on your knees and forearms with elbows directly under your shoulders and fingers interlaced. Stretch your legs long, and raise up on your toes into plank position; hold for 15 seconds.
3. Leg Raises
Lie flat on your mat. Take your hands down underneath your tailbone, and lift your legs up. After about 5 seconds, lower your leg down slowly. Repeat 20 times.
4. Standing bicycle crunches
Stand with your feet hip-width apart, hands placed behind your head. With a tight core, straight back and relaxed shoulders lift your right leg and simultaneously raise your right knee and lower your left elbow towards each other. Do five reps on each side.
5. Sit-ups
Sit on the floor with your knees bent, heels touching the floor, hands on either side of your head, shoulders dropped and relaxed to avoid tension in the neck. Keeping your feet on the ground, lay back until your back is flat on the floor, or as far as you're able. Rise back up. Continue for one-minute straight, and then take a 20 second break. Repeat for five rounds.
