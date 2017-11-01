World Vegan Day 2017: 7 Best Vegetarian And Vegan Sources Of Protein
World Vegan Day 2017: Typically, the sources of protein are limited to dairy products and non vegetarian food but, vegans have neither of the two. So how can a vegan go on a protein diet? Take a look at some of the best vegan and vegetarian sources of protein.
World Vegan Day 2017: Vegan and vegetarian sources of protein
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vegans too, have many options for protein consumption
- Lentils are one of the best vegan sources of protein
- Tempeh gives 12 grams of protein in every cup
This World Vegan Day, nourish yourselves with best vegan and vegetarian sources of protein:
This World Vegan Day, nourish yourselves with best vegan and vegetarian sources of protein:
1. Lentils
For proteins, lentils are highly preferred. With 9 grams of protein in every half cup, they add to fibre content in your meal as well. These meaty legumes will surely be on number one in your protein diet chart. It is one of the best vegan sources of protein.
2. Amaranth
Quite alike quinoa, amaranth seeds are tinier in size. But it does not mean that the protein content will be low. In every cup of cooked amaranth, 7 grams of protein are received by your body. Not only this, it will add iron, magnesium and vitamin B as well.
3. Green peas
These sweet little peas are a powerhouse of protein and fibre, so they are a must for your healthy being. Lucien, an amino acid necessary for metabolism and weight loss are present in green peas which are hard to find in other plants.
4. Pumpkin seeds
Crunchy, good to taste, and extremely rich in proteins and iron, pumpkin seeds are not really considered much when it comes to protein intake. But what is strange is the fact that is highly overlooked source provides you with 8 grams of protein in just a cup. It wouldn't really be that overlooked now.
5. Tempeh
If you have digestion issues, tempeh is the best option for you. It is rich in protein and probiotics. It is basically fermented form of soy and gives 12 grams of protein in every cup.
6. Spinach
Green vegetables are known for their protein content. Spinach, too, provides 5 grams of protein in every cup.
7. Nutritional yeast
Cheese ingredient it is, but packed with lots of nutrition. Just 2 tablespoons of it will provide you 8 grams of protein. Well this was indeed the highest in the list!
Fill in the powerhouses of your body with these vegan vegetarian sources of protein.
Happy World Vegan Day!