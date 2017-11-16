6 Most Effective Snacks for Weight Loss
World Obesity Day 2017: If you feel that sacrificing on snacks can help weight loss, here's a heads up. Snacking is the key to weight loss!
World Obesity Day 2017: Healthiest snacks for weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Healthy snacks help in controlling those hunger pangs
- Peanut butter is great when it comes to controlling ones appetite
- Avocado with cottage cheese is a complete powerhouse of protein
World Obesity Day is a day observed globally for finding new and practical solutions for dealing with obesity, one of the primary causes of weight gain. This day aims at spreading awareness about causes of obesity and finding methods for reducing and treating it. Each year, the day follows a specific theme. World Obesity Day 2017 is themed "treat obesity now and avoid the consequences later."
If you feel that sacrificing on snacks can help weight loss, here's a heads up. Snacking is the key to weight loss! Healthy snacks help in controlling those hunger pangs which trouble you every now and then, shortly after your meals. With this comes a thought, 'Will I put on weight by snacking'? The answer is no. Only thing you need to take care of is the fact that you opt for healthy snacking. Feel happy, as we line up the healthiest snacks you can opt for and beat those untimely and unwanted hunger pangs. This World Obesity Day, let's learn about the healthiest snacks for weight loss.
Also read: Chewing Gum For Weight Loss: Truth or Myth?
With these snacks, you need not worry about gaining weight. Take a look at the best snacks for weight loss.
1. Apple with milk
The best betwixt-the-meals snack is an apple with a glass of milk. Milk will provide you with protein and apples with fibre. This one will keep hunger level low for a longer period of time.
2. Avocado with cottage cheese
Another fruit, paired up with dairy product. Avocados and cottage cheese, popularly known as paneer, is healthy and trust us when we say, it's yummy as well! Taste coupled with health benefits is a rare combination. Avocado with cottage cheese is one of them.
3. Canned tuna and whole-wheat crackers
Enough for the vegetarian lot! This one is for the non-vegetarians. Cook some canned tune with vegetables and top it with crushed whole-wheat crackers. Lots of lean protein and a rich source of Omega 3s, it acts as a calorie free snack. And for the taste, this word will define it well. Yum!
4. Oatmeal and blueberries
A bowl of oatmeal with a few blueberries sounds like a typical breakfast option. It is an amazingly healthy between-the-meals snack as well. A very healthy snack as well this one is hearty treat for you. With the fibre of oats and vitamin c in blueberries there is nothing better you can hope for as a healthy snack.
5. Banana with peanut butter
Healthy fats it is! Spread a tablespoon of peanut butter on a banana and relish this powerhouse of protein. This one will keep you energetic throughout the day and will also keep hunger pangs at bay. Peanut butter is great when it comes to controlling one's appetite.
6. Toast with walnut and pear breakfast spread
High protein, fibre and low calories, it is the perfect snack anyone would wish to have. It keeps energy levels high and will keep you full for longer.
Keep your energy levels high and weight under control with these healthy snacks for weight loss.