Wheatgrass: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Wheatgrass
Wheatgrass has become the latest addition to the world of natural health.From boosting the metabolism level of the body to detoxifying and cleansing the liver, wheatgrass can positively affect your health in various ways.
Wheatgrass can be bought from the market in the form of juice.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wheatgrass can be consumed in the form of juice, tablets and powders
- Wheatgrass is a rich source of living chlorophyll
- Wheatgrass has anti-inflammatory properties
Here are 7 best health benefits of wheatgrass that will compel you to include it into your everyday diet:
1. Source of living chlorophyll
Wheatgrass is one of the best ways you can consume chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is a green pigment present in plants. It is most effective in its living form which can be available in wheatgrass. Chlorophyll is nutrient dense and consists of vitamin A, C and E. It detoxifies and neutralises the liver. Wheatgrass is also rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acid. These antioxidants reduce the free radical damage and strengthen the blood volume. The chlorophyll level in wheatgrass can also manage the blood sugar level of the body.
2. It is a superfood
Superfoods are nutrient dense food items that are required by the body. It has therapeutic properties and is rich in iron, calcium, magnesium, phytonutrients and amino acids. Along with antioxidants, wheatgrass also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Wheatgrass can be helpful in providing complete nourishment to the body.
3. Lowers cholesterol
Body consists of cholesterol to make hormones and bile juice. But excess cholesterol in the body causes more harm than good. It can clog the walls of the arteries and harm the blood flow and heart health. Wheatgrass is said to curb the bad cholesterol in the body. It helps in lowering the cholesterol level and increasing the good cholesterol (HDL) level in the body. This helps to reduces the risk of developing a heart disease.
4. Helps in digestion
Wheatgrass consists of enzymes that are needed by the body for digestion. These enzymes break down the food into smaller substances and absorb the nutrients. The detoxifying effects of wheat grass can aid your intestines by cleansing them. It detoxifies the colon walls and helps to reduce abdominal discomfort. Thus, it improves the digestive system of the body. Wheatgrass can also help relive the body of constipation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other digestive issues.
5. Promotes weight loss
Studies have shown that wheatgrass is being consumed to induce weight loss. Many people have started to add wheat grass into their diet as a quick and effective way to lose excess weight. The thyroid gland is responsible for the metabolic levels of our body. Wheatgrass stimulates the thyroid gland, which helps in boosting the metabolism. This provides the body with more energy than usual. The chlorophyll in wheatgrass consists of thylakoids. These thylakoids help in increasing satiety. This reduces the hunger in the body and decreases food intake. Thus, helps to aid weight loss.
6. Beneficial for Diabetics
Diabetes is an extremely common and harmful disease that is caused due to increased blood sugar level of the body. This happens when the body is unable to produce the adequate amounts of insulin. Wheatgrass has shown to affect the insulin and lipid levels in the body. It is because wheatgrass consists of compound that are similar to that of insulin. Thus, it helps in controlling the level of sugar in blood and works positively against diabetes. It is to be observed that wheatgrass should not be used as a replacement for any doctor provided medication. It is only an addition to the diet which can be effective with diabetics.
7. Acts as an anti-inflammatory agent
Inflammation is a response of the immune system to protect the body against an injury or infection. But too much inflammation can cause harm to one's own body. This can lead to autoimmunity. Autoimmunity causes problems like cancer, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases and other autoimmune diseases. Components in wheatgrass act as an anti-inflammatory agent. It helps in regulating the level of inflammation by the immune system of the body. Wheatgrass can ease problems like stiffness, pain and swelling in the body.
Besides these, wheatgrass also helps in slowing down aging. It keeps the hair from graying too early. Gargles of wheat grass juice can relieve a sore throat. Wheatgrass also prevents tooth decay and protects the gums. And bonus, wheatgrass is gluten free!
