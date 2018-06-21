ASK OUR EXPERTS

Wheatgrass: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass has become the latest addition to the world of natural health.From boosting the metabolism level of the body to detoxifying and cleansing the liver, wheatgrass can positively affect your health in various ways.
  By: Aanya Narang | Updated: Jun 21, 2018 10:16 IST
4-Min Read
Wheatgrass can be bought from the market in the form of juice.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Wheatgrass can be consumed in the form of juice, tablets and powders
  2. Wheatgrass is a rich source of living chlorophyll
  3. Wheatgrass has anti-inflammatory properties
Wheatgrass has become the latest addition to the world of natural health. It is the freshly sprouted grass of the common wheat plant. The common wheat plant is scientifically referred to as the Triticum aestivum. It is a gluten free edible grass that can be consumed in various ways. Some of the ways to consume wheatgrass are in the form of juice, tablets, powders, capsules, etc. Not only alone, wheatgrass can be consumed along with other healthy food varieties. Wheatgrass is now also considered as a superfood. It can also be easily grown at home and converted into juice, or shots. Wheatgrass can be bought from the market in the form of juice. Fresh wheatgrass can be considered as a living food.
 
wheatgrass

Fresh wheatgrass can be considered as a living food
Photo Credit: iStock

But before you start consuming it, you should know why you need to add wheatgrass to your diet. From boosting the metabolism level of the body to detoxifying and cleansing the liver, wheatgrass can positively affect your health in various ways.

Also read: 7 Ways To Detoxify Post A Heavy Meal

Here are 7 best health benefits of wheatgrass that will compel you to include it into your everyday diet:

1. Source of living chlorophyll

Wheatgrass is one of the best ways you can consume chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is a green pigment present in plants. It is most effective in its living form which can be available in wheatgrass. Chlorophyll is nutrient dense and consists of vitamin A, C and E. It detoxifies and neutralises the liver. Wheatgrass is also rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acid. These antioxidants reduce the free radical damage and strengthen the blood volume. The chlorophyll level in wheatgrass can also manage the blood sugar level of the body.
blood

Antioxidants in wheatgrass reduce the free radical damage and strengthen the blood volume
Photo Credit: iStock

2. It is a superfood

Superfoods are nutrient dense food items that are required by the body. It has therapeutic properties and is rich in iron, calcium, magnesium, phytonutrients and amino acids. Along with antioxidants, wheatgrass also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Wheatgrass can be helpful in providing complete nourishment to the body.

Also read: These 7 Superfoods Can Reverse Your Diabetes

3. Lowers cholesterol

Body consists of cholesterol to make hormones and bile juice. But excess cholesterol in the body causes more harm than good. It can clog the walls of the arteries and harm the blood flow and heart health. Wheatgrass is said to curb the bad cholesterol in the body. It helps in lowering the cholesterol level and increasing the good cholesterol (HDL) level in the body. This helps to reduces the risk of developing a heart disease.
heart

Consumption of wheatgrass reduces the risk of developing a heart disease

4. Helps in digestion

Wheatgrass consists of enzymes that are needed by the body for digestion. These enzymes break down the food into smaller substances and absorb the nutrients. The detoxifying effects of wheat grass can aid your intestines by cleansing them. It detoxifies the colon walls and helps to reduce abdominal discomfort. Thus, it improves the digestive system of the body. Wheatgrass can also help relive the body of constipation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other digestive issues.

Also read: Indigestion Home Remedies: These Are By Far The Best Home Remedies For Indigestion

5. Promotes weight loss

Studies have shown that wheatgrass is being consumed to induce weight loss. Many people have started to add wheat grass into their diet as a quick and effective way to lose excess weight. The thyroid gland is responsible for the metabolic levels of our body. Wheatgrass stimulates the thyroid gland, which helps in boosting the metabolism. This provides the body with more energy than usual. The chlorophyll in wheatgrass consists of thylakoids. These thylakoids help in increasing satiety. This reduces the hunger in the body and decreases food intake. Thus, helps to aid weight loss.
weight loss

Studies have shown that wheatgrass is being consumed to induce weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Beneficial for Diabetics

Diabetes is an extremely common and harmful disease that is caused due to increased blood sugar level of the body. This happens when the body is unable to produce the adequate amounts of insulin. Wheatgrass has shown to affect the insulin and lipid levels in the body. It is because wheatgrass consists of compound that are similar to that of insulin. Thus, it helps in controlling the level of sugar in blood and works positively against diabetes. It is to be observed that wheatgrass should not be used as a replacement for any doctor provided medication. It is only an addition to the diet which can be effective with diabetics.

Also read: 8 Ways To Avoid Developing Diabetes

7. Acts as an anti-inflammatory agent

Inflammation is a response of the immune system to protect the body against an injury or infection. But too much inflammation can cause harm to one's own body. This can lead to autoimmunity. Autoimmunity causes problems like cancer, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases and other autoimmune diseases. Components in wheatgrass act as an anti-inflammatory agent. It helps in regulating the level of inflammation by the immune system of the body. Wheatgrass can ease problems like stiffness, pain and swelling in the body.
swelling

Wheatgrass can ease problems like stiffness, pain and swelling in the body

Besides these, wheatgrass also helps in slowing down aging. It keeps the hair from graying too early. Gargles of wheat grass juice can relieve a sore throat. Wheatgrass also prevents tooth decay and protects the gums. And bonus, wheatgrass is gluten free!

Also read: Here's How Healthy Eating And Ample Sleep Can Slow Down Aging

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

