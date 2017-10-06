Home » Living Healthy » The 5 Top Indian Superfoods With Amazing Health Benefits
Food is probably the most vital aspect for our overall health and well-being. In India, food is a culture, with so much significance attached to it in every single household of the country. Indian food is renowned the world over, for its lip-smacking taste as well as for its nutritious value, and great health benefits. Here, we enlist top 5 Indian Superfoods that offer amazing health benefits.
These are the 5 top Indian superfoods, guaranteed to keep you healthy and active.
1. Spinach (Paalak)
Apart from being a delicious additive to your favourite dals and curries, Spinach is a storehouse of nutritional value. It is one of the best sources of dietary potassium and magnesium, which are helpful for boosting your metabolic activity, muscular and nervous health, keeping heart health intact, maintaining the responsiveness of the immune system and regulating blood pressure. Apart from that, spinach is also high in Vitamin K, Thiamine, Fibre, and Phosphorus.
2. Indian Gooseberry (Amla)
A powerful superfood, the Indian Gooseberry or Amla is rich in Vitamin-C, dietary fibre, essential vitamins like Vitamins A and B-6. With all these nutrients in abundance, Amla helps in improving immunity and aids in digestion. It is also good for promoting healthy hair growth and has many a skin benefits as well.
3. Tomatoes
Apart from the heavenly juiciness, there are more important things that tomatoes have to offer. Tomatoes are rich in alpha and beta carotenes, lutein, Vitamins A, K, B1, B3, B5, B6, B7 and C, and essential minerals like Iron, Folate, Potassium, Magnesium, Chromium, Choline, Zinc, and Phosphorus and other Phytonutrients. Tomatoes are great for heart and kidney health. They are also effective in treating gall bladder stones. Plus, they promote healthier skin and hair. They are also even believed to lower down risk of some types of cancers.
