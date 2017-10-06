ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  The 5 Top Indian Superfoods With Amazing Health Benefits

The 5 Top Indian Superfoods With Amazing Health Benefits

Food is probably the most vital aspect for our overall health and well-being. In India, food is a culture, with so much significance attached to it in every single household of the country. Indian food is renowned the world over, for its lip-smacking taste as well as for its nutritious value, and great health benefits. Here, we enlist top 5 Indian Superfoods that offer amazing health benefits.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 6, 2017 10:06 IST
2-Min Read
The 5 Top Indian Superfoods With Amazing Health Benefits

These are the 5 top Indian superfoods, guaranteed to keep you healthy and active.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Indian food is renowned worldwide for its taste and its nutritious value.
  2. Tomatoes, Yogurt, spinach are some top Indian superfoods.
  3. Flaxseeds and the Indian gooseberry are other great options.
Food is probably the most vital aspect for our overall health and well-being. That's why doctors and experts always stress on the importance of taking a balanced and nutrients-rich diet. In India, food is a culture, with so much significance attached to it in every single household of the country. Indian food is renowned the world over, both for its lip-smacking taste as well as for its nutritious value, and great health benefits. We have yet another reason for you to love India even more as we enlist 5 top Indian Superfoods that offer amazing health benefits.

1. Spinach (Paalak)

Apart from being a delicious additive to your favourite dals and curries, Spinach is a storehouse of nutritional value. It is one of the best sources of dietary potassium and magnesium, which are helpful for boosting your metabolic activity, muscular and nervous health, keeping heart health intact, maintaining the responsiveness of the immune system and regulating blood pressure. Apart from that, spinach is also high in Vitamin K, Thiamine, Fibre, and Phosphorus.
spinach

Photo Credit: iStock

RELATED STORIES

'Top 5 Perks Of Eating Spicy Food'

'Foods With Zero Calories And Great Health Benefits'


2. Indian Gooseberry (Amla)

A powerful superfood, the Indian Gooseberry or Amla is rich in Vitamin-C, dietary fibre, essential vitamins like Vitamins A and B-6. With all these nutrients in abundance, Amla helps in improving immunity and aids in digestion. It is also good for promoting healthy hair growth and has many a skin benefits as well.

amla

Photo Credit: iStock

Also Read: 6 Most Beneficial Superfoods For Your Child


3. Tomatoes

Apart from the heavenly juiciness, there are more important things that tomatoes have to offer. Tomatoes are rich in alpha and beta carotenes, lutein, Vitamins A, K, B1, B3, B5, B6, B7 and C, and essential minerals like Iron, Folate, Potassium, Magnesium, Chromium, Choline, Zinc, and Phosphorus and other Phytonutrients. Tomatoes are great for heart and kidney health. They are also effective in treating gall bladder stones. Plus, they promote healthier skin and hair. They are also even believed to lower down risk of some types of cancers.
tomato

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Yogurt

Yogurt is yet another amazing superfood. Just like other dairy products, it is a rich source of calcium. It is also an excellent source of Vitamin-D. And the story doesn't end here, Yogurt contains good bacteria in abundance that help in proper and efficient digestion of food and also in preventing harmful stomach infections.

yogurt

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Flaxseed (Alsi)

Flaxseeds contain polyunsaturated and monosaturated fatty acids, thus, are a great food choice for heart health. Besides, flaxseeds are a rich in micronutrients such as Antioxidants, dietary fibre, Vitamin B1, Manganese and the Omega-3 fatty acid.

flaxseeds

Photo Credit: iStock



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------