7 Ways To Detoxify Post A Heavy Meal
Just had a binge eating session and are worried about gaining weight? Don't worry, we all have the days we slip up from our "healthy' diets and can't control ourselves from all the temptations out there. Here are some ways to get back on track!
focus on how to recover, detox, digest and burn all that calories that you've just took in
1. Keep yourself hydrated
Drink plenty of water to help the body digest. It also helps out in flushing out the waste from your system and increase metabolism. You can even drink a ginger tea after your big meal, as it helps to improve digestion.
2. Take a Sauna
A sauna, usually followed by a cold shower, can help us further in removing the toxins from our body. Not only that but it also helps improve our circulation and helps the muscles relax and de-stress. It takes the tension of the body.
3. Go for a walk
Get your body up and moving. It can not only help in digesting the food but also burn up the stored up fat in the body. A light walk helps in decreasing the post meal triglyceride concentration, which is a type of fat stored in your body to use for energy.
4. Some yoga might help
Yoga helps in lowering the blood pressure, heart rate and relaxes the stomach nerves. Studies show that doing yoga increases the response of Serotonin and Oxycontin which makes us feel more relaxed and refreshed.
5. Drink up a green smoothie
Drinking green smoothies help greatly in detoxing the body after binge eating. Their consumption is easy to digest and has healing powers and can help the body cancel out the toxins of all the junk you've eaten.
6. Start the day with hot water and lemon
Drinking a glass of hot water mixed with lemon is a great boost to our immunity and digestive system. It regulates our pH level and helps in flushing out the toxins in our body. It is advisable to drink this, the morning after your binge eating session as it stops you from craving for the rest of the day.
7. Exercise
Exercising maximizes the calorie burn and increases the metabolic rate of our system for about 12 to 24 hours after we have worked out. This also helps in releasing toxins and clearing our system and makes us feel refreshed and energetic.
