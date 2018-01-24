ASK OUR EXPERTS

These 7 Superfoods Can Reverse Your Diabetes

If you are diabetic, you must read this!
  Updated: Jan 24, 2018
These 7 Superfoods Can Reverse Your Diabetes

Use nutrition to control diabetes

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Kale is low in carbohydrates, and contains some protein as well
  2. Researchers in Spain concluded that olive oil can help prevent diabetes
  3. Apples keep blood sugar levels steady

You must have heard about the nutritional benefits of superfoods. They contain high levels of much-needed vitamins and mineral, and are a great source of antioxidants, substances that shield our bodies from cell damage and help prevent disease. But did you know that some of these superfoods can help in your diabetes diet to lower blood sugar, burn fat, reduce inflammation, and gain more health benefits? We have compiled a list of 7 such superfoods that will not only provide help for your diabetes, but will also help you gain a healthy and active lifestyle.

1. Kale

Kale is low in carbohydrates, and contains some protein as well. It is also rich in vitamins and minerals. This proves to be beneficial in maintaining a low carb diet.

2. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This contains healthy monounsaturated fat that can help you lose weight. It stabilizes the blood sugar levels. Researchers in Spain have concluded that olive oil can help prevent diabetes, as well as limit the complications from it.

olive oil

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Apples

This fruit helps in reducing the symptoms of diabetes by keeping blood sugar levels steady. The fiber they contain will help your digestion and keep you more fit.

4. Almonds

A study cited at the Journal of Nutrition shows that nuts may even help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, a concern for diabetics who are at a higher risk of developing it.

almonds

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Beans

Beans make us feel full without spiking our glucose levels as they digested slowly by the body. They contain minerals and fiber to help contribute to our overall health. Fiber is especially important for diabetics, as German scientists have linked an increase in fiber and magnesium to a reduced risk of diabetes.

6. Broccoli

Like kale, broccoli contains a compound called sulforaphane, which triggers several anti-inflammatory processes which help improve blood sugar control and protect blood vessels from the cardiovascular damage which is a major concern in diabetes.

broccoli

Photo Credit: iStock

7.Olive Oil

Olive oil helps reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes by half compared to a diet low in fat, according to a recent Spanish study. Researchers at Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the University of Vienna found that olive oil improved satiety. It also has antioxidant nutrients that protect cells from damage, and prevents the development of heart disease. 



People Die More On Weekends And Off Hours

Some Breastfeeding Secrets Every Mother Should Know

22% Indian Adults Suffer From Constipation, Says Survey

You Can Slow Down Ageing With This Antioxidant-Rich Diet

One In Three Women Avoid Pap Smear Tests Due To Embarrassment

