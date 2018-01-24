These 7 Superfoods Can Reverse Your Diabetes
Use nutrition to control diabetes
You must have heard about the nutritional benefits of superfoods. They contain high levels of much-needed vitamins and mineral, and are a great source of antioxidants, substances that shield our bodies from cell damage and help prevent disease. But did you know that some of these superfoods can help in your diabetes diet to lower blood sugar, burn fat, reduce inflammation, and gain more health benefits? We have compiled a list of 7 such superfoods that will not only provide help for your diabetes, but will also help you gain a healthy and active lifestyle.
1. Kale
Kale is low in carbohydrates, and contains some protein as well. It is also rich in vitamins and minerals. This proves to be beneficial in maintaining a low carb diet.
2. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
This contains healthy monounsaturated fat that can help you lose weight. It stabilizes the blood sugar levels. Researchers in Spain have concluded that olive oil can help prevent diabetes, as well as limit the complications from it.
3. Apples
This fruit helps in reducing the symptoms of diabetes by keeping blood sugar levels steady. The fiber they contain will help your digestion and keep you more fit.
4. Almonds
A study cited at the Journal of Nutrition shows that nuts may even help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, a concern for diabetics who are at a higher risk of developing it.
5. Beans
Beans make us feel full without spiking our glucose levels as they digested slowly by the body. They contain minerals and fiber to help contribute to our overall health. Fiber is especially important for diabetics, as German scientists have linked an increase in fiber and magnesium to a reduced risk of diabetes.
6. Broccoli
Like kale, broccoli contains a compound called sulforaphane, which triggers several anti-inflammatory processes which help improve blood sugar control and protect blood vessels from the cardiovascular damage which is a major concern in diabetes.
