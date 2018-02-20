ASK OUR EXPERTS

Yogurt Can Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease: Study. All You Need To Know About The Amazing Health Benefits Of Yogurt

Yogurt has been found to aid weight management and reduce risk of osteoporosis.
  Updated: Feb 20, 2018
Yogurt Can Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease: Study. All You Need To Know About The Amazing Health Benefits Of Yogurt

Yogurt is full of nutrients essential for our health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Vitamin D in yogurt is good for bone health
  2. Probiotics in yogurt help in strengthening the immune system
  3. Yogurt is a rich source of protein

The rich nutrient qualities in yogurt have made yogurt a popular snack, which you can consume on a daily basis. And what's more! In a study published by the American Journal of Hypertension - as reported by The Atlanta Journal Constitution, American Journal of Hypertension and TechTimes amongst several others - yogurt maybe helpful in reducing risks of cardiovascular diseases as well. In addition to this, yogurt has been found to aid weight management and reduce risk of osteoporosis.
 

Read more to know some surprising health benefits of yogurt:

1. Rich in important nutrients

Calcium, vitamin B12, magnesium, potassium and vitamin D are some of the essential nutrients found in yogurt. While calcium and Vitamin D is required in the body for healthy bones, vitamin B12 helps in preventing heart diseases. This is the reason why consuming yogurt can also prevent diseases like osteoporosis. Magnesium and potassium are minerals crucial for regulating metabolism and blood pressure.

Also read: Is That Yogurt Really Healthy? Here's What To Know

2. Improves digestion

Yogurt contains certain probiotics and bacteria which improve digestive health of the body. These bacteria reduce the severity of symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) as well.

3. High in protein

Yogurt is considered to be a rich source of protein. Protein is important for proper metabolism of the body. It helps in regulating appetite and makes us feel full for longer. This is the reason why protein consumption has been vastly recommended for people who want to lose weight.

Also read: When Is the Best Time to Take Proteins?

4. Reduces risk of cardiovascular diseases

In the long-term, yogurt consumption can effectively reduce risks of cardiovascular diseases. Also, dairy products like yogurt have often been considered effective in reducing instances of high blood pressure.
 

5. Strengthens immune system

Yogurt has a lot of healthy and beneficial probiotics. Consuming it on a daily basis can strengthen our immune system. These probiotics are also helpful in reducing inflammation and symptoms of common cold. 

Also read: 4 Symptoms That Tell You Have A Weak Immune System

