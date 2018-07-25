ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  What Do I Sweat So Much? 7 Reasons Why You Are Sweating Too Much

What Do I Sweat So Much? 7 Reasons Why You Are Sweating Too Much

Take note of the factors which give you excessive sweating; emotional or physical stress and the factors accompanying it. In this article, we bring to you a list of 7 possible reasons of sweating too much.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 25, 2018 11:40 IST
4-Min Read
What Do I Sweat So Much? 7 Reasons Why You Are Sweating Too Much

Excessive sweating: Your body sweats to release excessive heat

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Chronic stress can contribute to excessive sweating
  2. Rise in body temperatures and metabolism can cause sweating
  3. Dehydration in the body after a heat stroke may worsen the condition

It is the transition from summer to monsoon season and sweating is an inevitable part of it. Little beads of sweat slowly sweep down your face, arms, stomach, back and other body parts during this time of the year. And let's admit it, we are not quite fond of that sensation. That warm, wet and sticky feeling becomes too much too take, especially when you sweat way too much. It is considered normal to sweat when it is too hot or when you are working out. However, when you sweat for neither of these reasons, it cannot be considered normal. Your body sweats to release excessive heat. But sweating when the body does not need to cool cannot be considered normal. This excessive perspiration can stem from anything, from low blood sugar to the effect of pregnancy hormones. But with a little investigation, you might be able to reach the root cause of sweating too much. Take note of the factors which give you excessive sweating; emotional or physical stress and the factors accompanying it. In this article, we bring to you a list of 7 possible reasons of sweating too much.

Also read: 5 Home Remedies To Deal With Excessive Sweating

Here's a list of 7 possible reasons why you are sweating too much.


RELATED STORIES

Woman Sweats Blood From Face And Palms! All You Need To Know About This Rare Disease

An Italian woman suffers from a condition where she sweats blood from her face and palms. This has left doctors and researchers baffled as to what the condition is and how it can be curbed. Take a look at its possible causes and treatments.

5 Home Remedies To Deal With Excessive Sweating

Heavy sweating can be an indication to problems like thyroid, diabetes, hypertension or some sort of infection. It may occur to people who are obese or out of shape. Even heavy medicines can lead to excessive sweating. Medicines like antibiotics, medicines for dry mouth, high blood pressure, some kind of supplements.


1. Anxiety

Anxiety is an important contributing factor responsible for excessive sweating. While sweating when you nervous is normal, anxiety can give make you sweat too much. Chronic stress can also contribute to the same. These two conditions can make your sweat glands overactive.

7mm45mlgAnxiety makes one sweat too much
 
2. Pregnancy
Pregnancy is characterized by sudden changes in your hormones. Rise in overall body temperatures and metabolism can strongly contribute to excessive sweating. The hormones involved in incubating the baby inside your womb raise your metabolic rates, blood flow to the skin and perspiration rates as well.
on7jdiu8

Pregnancy may result in excessive sweating due to changes in hormones
Photo Credit: iStock

 Also read: Hyperhidrosis: Top Treatments For Excessive Sweat You Must Know

3. Menopause

A sudden spike in hormonal levels during pregnancy contributes to excessive sweating and so is the case with menopause (decrease in hormonal levels). Hot flashes are an important reason why you could be sweating too much. But once your hormones go back to normal, excessive sweating can come back to normal. Some women might experience the same as early as during their 40s. It is just a sign of the natural process starting early.

1dnjdulg

Menopause may also cause too much sweating

4. Heatstroke

In the scorching heat of the sun, when you start to sweat way too much than what is normal and then stop suddenly, it could mean that you about to get a heatstroke. This happens because your body loses its ability to sweat normally and cool off. Due to this, you might be at risk of suffering a heat stroke. No rehydrating after such a situation can make things worse for you.

g7ggnq28

Excessive sweating may increase the risk of heat stroke

Also read: Wearable Sweat Sensors Could Help Diagnose Diseases

5. Low blood sugar levels

Has this ever happened to you; you have a disturbed sleep and then wake up all drenched in sweat? Even if the AC was on all night, some of you are likely to experience excessive sweating and this happens due to low blood sugar levels. This is even more relevant if you are suffering from diabetes. Due the low blood sugar, your body tries to produce more adrenaline to make up for the deficit. This leads to excessive sweating.

5rn0eg7o

Too much sweating may signal low blood sugar level
Photo Credit: iStock

6. The effect of some medications

Most people rely on over-the-counter medicines these days and little do they know about the side effects these medicines can possibly have. Sweating too much is one of the possible side effects of such medications.

vpjaqftg

Intake of medications may also cause sweating
 

7. Certain foods

Some foods can give you excessive sweating. For example, spicy, caffeinated, alcoholic and hot foods can give you sweat on your scalp, forehead, face and neck. Surprisingly, even thinking about such foods can make you sweat too much.

576l4gu8

Certain foods may be a reason if you sweat too much
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know
Top Home Remedies For Minor Cuts You Must Know

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Did You Know: Jet Lag Can Affect More Than Just Your Sleep Cycle

World's Most Prescribed Medicine: Antibiotics

Here's Another Way To Cut Down Depression, Anxiety And Stress: Go Green!

How Can You Tell Whether Your Doctor Is Any Good?

Here's Why You Must Use Sunscreen Regularly; It's Cuts Cancer Risk By 40%

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES