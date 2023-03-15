5 Expert-Recommended Tips To Get Rid Of Body Odour
It is crucial to not just look fresh but also smell fresh. This is of utmost importance especially when you are a working professional or a college student and meet a number of people on a daily basis. It can be a major turn off if someone raises his hand and an unpleasant smell wafts under your nose. Bad body odour indicates that you don't take care of your hygiene, which may cause people to start avoiding you. So, if you want to be embarrassed due to your body odour then it is time that you take the right steps.
Most of us use all kinds of cologne, deodorants, and body sprays to smell pleasant. But sometimes this isn't enough to mask the displeasing smell emanating from your body. So, doctor Geetika Mittal Gupta, in her Instagram Stories, shares some much-needed tips to help you smell nice and good.
1. Shower everyday
Before you head out for work, take a soothing shower and wash off all the dirt and bacteria that might be causing you to stink. Even if you can't bathe regularly, make sure to at least stay clean as much as possible.
2. Antibacterial soap
The doctor suggests that an antibacterial soap could also come in handy when you want to smell like flowers. Besides the fragrance, it has ingredients that help kill bacteria and germs.
3. Dry off properly
Once you are done taking the shower don't leave yourself wet but dry yourself properly with a warm towel. This will help reduce your body odour, according to the doctor. Remember to use a soft towel o dry yourself as a rough one may be too harsh for your skin.
4. Keep your clothes clean
No matter what soap, shampoo or shower gel you use to rinse yourself, if the clothes are dirty then you can still smell bad. So, make sure to wear clean ones and change them whenever they start stinking.
5. Antiperspirants
You can also consider using industrial-strength antiperspirants. They not only reduce body odour but are also effective for those who sweat excessively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
