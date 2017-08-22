5 Home Remedies To Deal With Excessive Sweating
Heavy sweating can be an indication to problems like thyroid, diabetes, hypertension or some sort of infection. It may occur to people who are obese or out of shape. Even heavy medicines can lead to excessive sweating. Medicines like antibiotics, medicines for dry mouth, high blood pressure, some kind of supplements.
Simple ways to get away with excessive sweating
Excessive sweating for some people may be a hassle. Heavy sweating or also known as hyperhidrosis disorder can be an indication to problems like thyroid, diabetes, hypertension or some sort of infection. It may also occur to people who are obese or out of shape. Heavy medicines can also lead to excessive sweating. Medicines like antibiotics, medicines for dry mouth, high blood pressure, some kind of supplements. Some home remedies for excessive sweating are discussed below.
Lemon: Lemon as we all know is a citrus fruit and its citric acid serves as a natural deodorant and gives a pleasant fragrance. Take one half lemons and squeeze its juice under your arms and wash it after half an hour.
Vinegar: Vinegar has astringent property which helps controlling the sweating process. It helps in balancing the pH level of the body. Taking two spoons of vinegar with one spoon of apple cider vinegar is one of the best remedy to cure excessive sweating. This should be taken empty - stomach.
Potato: Another very quick way to get rid of excessive sweating is using potato. Due to its quality of absorbing excess water from the body it serves as an antiperspirant and a blocking agent. Simply cutting potato slices and rubbing them on areas which sweat more is beneficial.
Baking Soda: There are certain acid present in sweat which produce foul smell and make uncomfortable too. Baking soda is alkaline in nature and thus lowers pH level of sweating body parts by counteracting with the acid there. It not only reduces perspiration but makes you get rid of the body odor. Dusting some baking soda on the body parts which sweat the most is another effortless remedy.
Black Tea: Black tea has tannic acid which holds astringent and antiperspirant properties. The astringent property in turn constricts the sweat glands which control the sweat flow to outer skin. Also, black tea contains more tannic acid than the normal tea, making it best to use.