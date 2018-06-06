Menstrual Health: 6 Things Your Period Blood Says About Your Health
The color of your period blood and the stain that it leaves could be indicative of certain health issues which are growing within you and are likely to affect you at a later stage in life.
The color of your period blood could be indicative of certain health issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Color of your period blood could be indicative of certain health issues
- Slightly pinkish in color could be indicative of low estrogen levels
- Grayish-red period blood could be indicative of an infection
The regularity and irregularity of your period speaks volumes about your health, but there are other aspects of the same which, too, are quite relevant. One such aspect is the color of your period blood. Yuck! We know it sounds gross to discuss something like that, but trust us when we say that it quite definitive of your health. The color of your period blood and the stain that it leaves could be indicative of certain health issues which are growing within you and are likely to affect you at a later stage in life. Yes, the color of that stain could actually give you certain insights about what might be going on inside your body. But let's look at it optimistically; these queues can be used to your benefit. By taking note of these, you can take some precautionary measures against those health crises which could affect you later in life.
Also read: 7 Best Home Remedies To Deal With Irregular Periods
So without much delay, let's take a look at the 6 types of period blood and what it says about your health.
1. When it is blood red in color...
Your period blood is supposed to be dark red in color. When it is red in color, it is indicative of a good state of health. It means that your uterus is functioning well to ensure that your periods occur normally. The flow is likely to be heavy during the first few days and it may result in staining. These stains, however, can go away in a wash or two.
Also read: 7 Best Tips For A Healthy Period
2. When it is pinkish in color...
If your period blood looks slightly pinkish in color, it could be indicative of low estrogen levels. This is more common in women who are frequent runners. Excessive workouts can lower your estrogen levels. This needs medical attention because low estrogen levels, if they go untreated, can increase the risk of osteoporosis later in life. If you feel that your period blood has become too light in color, check with your doctor once.
3. When the period blood looks watery...
Watery-looking period blood is indicative of nutritional deficiencies. Experts say that if it looks whitish and diluted in consistency, it could be a sign of severe anemia. This is more relevant when your period blood becomes lighter and lighter when it is supposed to be heavy. For this, monitor the situations for three consecutive cycles and if there is no difference, check with your doctor. However, in some cases, an iron deficiency might result in excessively heavy flow. In this case you might have to change your pad in less than an hour and may even feel fatigued all day.
Also read: Menstrual Hygiene Day: Expert Recommended Tips For Menstrual Hygiene
4. When the period blood is brown or reddish-brown in color
When the period blood is brown or reddish-brown in color, some might fret that this could mean some serious underlying disease. But relax; it does not mean that. This happens when your periods get delayed. Dark brown blood could mean that some old blood has been sitting in the uterus for too long and is now being discharged. It is unpleasant to look at and may leave a stain which does not go easily. But other than that, it is nothing to worry about.
5. When the period blood looks thick red with clots
When you see small clots forming, it is nothing to worry about. However, it becomes a reason to worry when the clots are larger than normal. It could be indicative of hormonal imbalance. It could mean that you have high estrogen and low progesterone levels. Fibroids could also be responsible for these clots. This can be painful. Experts suggest cutting down on dairy, sugar and soy consumption for this.
Also read: Common Mistakes Women Make During Their Periods: Tips For A Healthy Menstrual Cycle
6. When the period blood is a mix of red and gray
Grayish-red period blood could be indicative of an infection. It could also be a sign of either pregnancy or miscarriage. This one is never a good sign. Therefore, it is recommended to check with a doctor immediately when you see such stains.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.