How To Stay Sweat-Free This Summer Season
Summer heat in India can be relentless, and with soaring temperatures comes excessive sweating. While sweating is the body's natural way to cool down, it can cause discomfort, body odour, skin irritation, and even dehydration. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), managing heat and humidity is vital for maintaining optimal health during the summer season. Fortunately, with a few smart habits and lifestyle adjustments, it is possible to stay fresh and sweat-free. Here's how to beat the heat and manage sweat the healthy way this summer.
Why stay sweat-free in summer season?
Excessive sweating can lead to dehydration, salt loss, and even heat exhaustion. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends staying dry and cool during summer to avoid heat-related illnesses. Let's explore effective ways to stay sweat-free this summer season.
1. Wear breathable and light-coloured clothes
Opt for cotton, linen or moisture-wicking fabrics that allow air to circulate. Light colours reflect sunlight and help keep your body cooler than dark ones, reducing sweat.
2. Take frequent cool showers
Cool or lukewarm showers reduce body temperature and cleanse sweat and bacteria from the skin. Showering at least twice a day in summer can help keep body odour and sweat at bay.
3. Apply antiperspirant, not deodorant
Antiperspirants block sweat glands temporarily and are more effective than deodorants, which only mask odour. Apply them at night when sweat glands are less active for better absorption.
4. Stay hydrated throughout the day
Drinking enough water (at least 8-10 glasses a day) helps regulate body temperature and reduces excessive sweating. Include hydrating foods like cucumber, watermelon, and citrus fruits in your diet.
5. Avoid spicy and heavy meals
Spicy food increases your internal body temperature, triggering more sweat. Eat smaller, lighter meals and include more fruits, vegetables, and cold foods like yoghurt to stay cool.
6. Use talcum powder or sweat-absorbing products
Applying talcum powder in areas prone to sweating like underarms, back, and inner thighs can absorb excess moisture and reduce friction, preventing heat rashes.
7. Keep your environment cool
Use fans, air conditioners or natural ventilation to keep indoor temperatures low. Staying in cool environments reduces your body's need to sweat excessively to regulate temperature.
8. Avoid tight clothing
Tight clothes restrict airflow, trapping heat and sweat. Choose loose-fitting outfits that allow your skin to breathe and your sweat to evaporate faster.
9. Carry wipes or tissues while travelling
When you're on the move, keep wet wipes or tissue paper handy to dab sweat off your face, neck, and hands. This helps maintain freshness and hygiene.
10. Practice relaxation techniques
Stress and anxiety can also trigger sweating. Breathing exercises, yoga, or meditation can help calm the nervous system and reduce sweat caused by emotional stress.
Sweating is natural, but it doesn't have to take over your summer. Simple changes in your clothing, diet, hydration, and personal hygiene can help you stay dry, comfortable, and healthy. Embrace these tips to keep sweating in check and enjoy a more pleasant summer season.
