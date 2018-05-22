Are You Pregnant Or Is It Menopause? Know The Difference
Many women, who think that they are slowly entering menopause find out that they are pregnant. Therefore, it is best for you to understand the symptoms of both pregnancy and menopause and figure out the differences between these two.
Both pregnancy and menopause are marked by changes in periods
HIGHLIGHTS
- Both pregnancy and menopause are marked by a halt in periods
- The pregnancy mood swings could be more emotional and weepy
- In menopause, loss of tissue tone robs you of bladder control
Pregnancy and menopause are two important phases in a woman's life which share a number of similar symptoms. Both these are influenced by hormonal changes; the only difference being the fact that pregnancy involves an increase in hormones and menopause involves a decline of the same. For a 25 year old, those symptoms could not indicate menopause and likewise, for a 50 year old, they could not mean pregnancy. However, between these two, somewhere around 40s, when a woman is in the pre-menopause stage, it is difficult to differentiate between pregnancy and menopause. Many women, who think that they are slowly entering menopause find out that they are pregnant. To avoid such shocking situations, it is best for you to understand the symptoms of both pregnancy and menopause and figure out the differences between these two.
Here are some of the classic symptoms of menopause:
1. Hot flashes
2. Vaginal dryness
3. Increases urination
4. Mood swings
5. Low libido
6. Difficulty in sleeping
The classic symptoms of pregnancy include:
1. Light spotting, not period
2. Mood swings
3. Sleeping problems
4. Fatigue
5. Headaches
6. Morning sickness
7. Frequent urination
8. Tender and swollen breasts
Menopause and pregnancy share some classic symptoms. These include:
1. Missed period
2. Bloating and cramping
3. Low libido
4. Sleeping problems
5. Fatigue
6. Hot flashes
7. Night sweats
8. Mood swings
9. Weight gain
Nevertheless, pregnancy and menopause are conventionally far from each other. Here's how you can differentiate between the two.
1. Spot the changes in menstrual cycles
Both pregnancy and menopause are marked by changes in periods. However, in pregnancy, you are likely to experience light spotting. In menopause, this is not sighted. The one difference you need to watch out for is spotting or irregular periods. While spotting is a symptom of pregnancy, irregular periods are a symptom of menopause. Irregular periods could also be a symptom of other health conditions. Check with your doctor to confirm what it is.
2. Mood swings
Hormonal changes lead to a number of mood swings, both in pregnancy and in perimenopause. The pregnancy mood swings could be more emotional and weepy. However, perimenopause mood swings could be more about irritability and depression.
3. Headaches
Pregnancy is marked by an increase in hormones and menopause is marked by a decreased in hormones. Both these situations can result in headaches.
4. Weight gain
Pregnancy is marked by a baby bump which starts appearing 4 months after conception. As your baby grows, your belly grows. However, during menopause, weight gain takes place due to a slower metabolism. This may result in the accumulation of belly fat and difficulty in maintaining a healthy body weight.
5. Problem while peeing
During pregnancy, the amount of blood in your body increases. As a result, the kidneys process more fluids and all these end up in the bladder. This results in frequent urination. However, in menopause, loss of tissue tone robs you of bladder control.
6. Changes in sex drive
Hormones change a lot during pregnancy and during menopause. While menopause is marked by a decline in sex drive, pregnancy could be marked by a decline or an increase in sex drive.
7. Hot flashes and night sweats
Hot flashes and night sweats are usually linked to menopause. However, they can also be the early signs of pregnancy. While experiencing hot flashes, you may experience a rush of heat in your body. You may also sweat too much while sleeping and may even wake up during the night. It can leave you feeling fatigued during the day.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.