Weight Loss: Does Pilates Really Help You Lose Weight?
Weight loss: You're probably spending a lot of time in your pilates class. But the question is, how effective is it for losing weight? Read here to know the benefits of Pilates and if it can help you lose weight.
Pilates is excellent if you want to shape your midsection and make it leaner
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pilates alone will not help in quick weight loss
- It benefits your posture, as it keeps your back and core engaged
- Its a low impact workout that prevents burnouts and exhaustion
Pilates is known to be a low impact workout. While it can help you build lean muscle, tone them and even perfect your posture, there are questions on whether it is actually effective for weight loss. Its true that cardio intense workouts like running, cycling, swimming are going to be significantly more effective when it comes to weight loss. These cardio based routines are often incredibly useful in altering body composition, and helps one to reduce the fat content in their body. Research suggests that the fat content in your body is likely to remain the same when practicing pilates, but the body will likely get a lot more toned, over time, and the torso and waist will likely seem a lot more in shape. But, when combined with a healthy diet, or even multiple workouts, pilates can be an ideal tool for achieving peak fitness. But, despite the low contribution to weight loss, pilates can do you a whole world of good.
Weight loss: Here's how pilates will help you lose weight
1. Shaping the body: Pilates is known to be particularly useful in helping you rid yourself of some of the fat around your mid section while also toning your muscles. While this won't reduce your weight in the short run, in the long run, as your body will start looking sleeker and leaner.
2. Strength: Pilates is ideal for those people who find it difficult to complete long and straining routines like cardio etc. Overweight and obese individuals will find it difficult to keep up with strenuous workouts and get discouraged. Pilates on the other hand will help tone your core, build strength and increase your flexibility. This also means, that you can also get a boost in your workout having done pilates. You can go for much more intense combinations after the you've been regular with pilates for a while.
3. Increasing mobility: Pilates is a great start to getting moving. Your body requires some physical exercise everyday, and if you're not able to manage that, pilates can be a good start to feeling like being on the move as well. It also increases balance, and further making it easier to workout, even more gracefully, might I add.
4. Mental well-being and sustainability: Go ahead get rid of the negative energy in your body. Your mind and body, both benefit from this routine. Plus, if its too easy for you, you won't exhaust yourself and be willing to come back day after day. The negative energy will keep exiting your body, and you'll make a great habit out of it.
5. Improves posture: The back and core are engaged in each pilates workout. Strengthening them, gives your posture a boost, and can have long term health benefits and reduced risk of back and neck problems.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
