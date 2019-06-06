Got Lower Back Pain? Try Out These Effective Exercises
Exercises are an important part of our lifestyle. It can help in weight loss, benefit your bones and muscles, reduce chances of chronic diseases and boost your energy levels. Exercises can be beneficial for your lower back pain as well. Lower back pain is a common problem people face, due to various factors. It might happen due to poor lifestyle, lack of physical activity or other underlying medical condition. Many people believe that lower back pain needs time to heal, and resort to resting. But exercises can be an effective remedy to reduce lower back pain. So which exercises can be helpful in reducing lower back pain?
5 exercises that can reduce lower back pain:
1. Wall sits:
- Stand 12 inches from the wall.
- Lean back against the wall, until your back is flat
- Until your knees are slightly bent, slide down slowly (pressing your lower back into the wall)
- Hold this for 10 seconds
2. Knee to chest:
- Lie on your back. Bend your knees and keep your feet flat.
- Draw your right knee up to your chest and keep the left foot flat against the floor.
- Ensure that your lower back is flat on the floor. Hold for 20-30 seconds
- Now lower your right knee and repeat the routine with the left leg this time.
3. Press-up back extension:
- Lie on your stomach and keep your hands under your shoulders.
- To lift off your shoulders, push up with your hands
- If this was comfortable, set your elbows on the floor directly beneath your shoulders. Try to hold this position for some seconds
4. Aerobic exercises: Aerobic exercises can be helpful for reducing lower back pain. Try swimming, as the water can provide a support to your body. We wouldn't recommend strokes which require twisting of body. Go out for a walk with friends/family. Begin with small sessions and build your stamina over time.
5. Partial crunches:
- Lie down on the floor with bent knees and flat feet
- You can put hands behind your neck. Tighten up your stomach muscles and start raising shoulders up the floor
- As you raise shoulders, breathe out for comfort
- Repeat this procedure for 8-12 times
While exercising can be an effective option, all exercises would not help you out.
Try to avoid these following exercises:
- Sit-ups
- Leg lifts
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
