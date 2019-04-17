Beat Midweek Blues With Cardiolates: Watch Actress Ananya Panday Having Some Fun While Doing This Calorie Burning Routine
Want some fitness motivation? Watch Ananya Panday doing cardiolates, a great calorie and fat burning workout routine.
Cardiolates can be an effective workout for weight loss
- Cardiolates have the ability to naturally strengthen the core
- It can improve agility, coordination and balance
- The exercises it involves are easy on the joints
Introducing new workout regimes or new versions of already existing workouts is an inevitable responsibility of all fitness trainers, especially celebrity fitness trainers. Yasmin Karachiwala, one of the top fitness trainers of Bollywood, truly understands this. Scroll through her Instagram feed and you will know the many routines, equipments and innovative workouts she introduces regularly. One such recent introduction is cardiolates, which is a cardio workout regime that reinforces alignment principles. It is like advanced, aerobic form of Pilates, which can get your heart pumping and also help you burn some calories.
What is cardiolates?
Cardiolates is a workout regime that combines alignment principles of Pilates with cardiovascular and physiological benefits of rebounding. Cardiolates works on the principle of dynamic stability. The exercises it involves are performed on an unstable surface like a buoyant mat. Cardiolates have the ability to naturally strengthen the core and train the nervous system, while supporting the body in upright posture. Regularly performing cardiolates can improve your agility, coordination and balance.
Benefits of cardiolates you cannot miss
According to Yasmin, cardiolates is a workout regime which can be done by people of all ages. If you watch the video below, you will notice the immense amount of fun that you can have while doing this workout. Here you can see Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday and Yasmin Karachiwala burning those calories while having so much fun! A fun-filled workout like cardiolates is much needed in the busy and stressful lives that many people live today.
I #Cardiolates!! WHY?? 1. It combines the principles of #Pilates with the cardiovascular and physiological benefits of rebounding. 2. Because of its unstable surface it requires dynamic stability. 3. It strengthens the core and trains the nervous system. 4. It aids lymphatic circulation thereby flushing the toxins. 5. Easy on your joints. 6. Strengthens your cells and increases immunity 7. AGE NO BAR. Anyone and everyone can rebound. Watch @ananyapanday @shehlaa_k @poojavijanpuri burning calories while havoc fun. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #CardiolatesIndia #PilatesIndia #PilatesMasterInstructor #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminKarachiwalasBodyImage #CelebrityTrainer #fitnessgoals #PilatesChangesLives #PilatesFestivalIndia #YasminKarachiwala p.s. @kritisanon the song is to motivate you to come jump with me
Other benefits of cardiolates includes aiding lymphatic circulation and flushing out toxins from the body. The exercises it involves are easy on your joints. The workout regime can strengthen your cells and give a boost to your immunity.
While Pilates is massively popular and is practised by some of the top celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, Malailka Arora to name a few, it doesn't get the heart pumping like cardiovascular exercises or cardiolates.
Pilates exercise are not intended to be conducted at an aerobic pace. It is a thoughtful routine that requires one to pay to immense attention to detail, form and alignment. While Pilates helps in toning of muscles, improving posture and strengthening the core, a cardiovascular regime like cardiolates is required to burn fat and lose weight.
What's better is that cardiolates is done on an unstable surface, causing some involuntary muscles to contract. Rebounding seems the perfect aerobic complement to a Pilates workout.
