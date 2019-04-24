Constantly Stressed? Try This Simple Trick That Can Take Away All The Negative Energy From Your Life
HIGHLIGHTS
The status of your mental health is dependent on multiple factors. Apart from day-to-day stress and making efforts to make ends meet in the hustle bustle of city life, an additional source of stress is the toxic people around you. Addressing this very important concern is lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on Facebook. In one of his live session, he talks about how to handle people who hurt you or try to put you down. There are times when you might be having a nice, happy day but the moment something negative happens with these toxic people, it can ruin your day, make you feel sad, anxious and depressed.
Beat stress by changing negative energy into positive energy
Change your approach towards people who bring negativity in your life
Luke suggests that you should not be like a door mat. Do not let people who bring negativity in your life affect you so much, that you end up losing your self-worth, self confidence and esteem. Approach the problem from a different way, and not the same way as you approach all other problems.
Change the negative energy that you have towards that person and pray for him/her. Stop reacting, hating that person and offer that person prayers and good energy every night. You will see that that person will automatically change towards you eventually.
This doesn't mean that you have to love them or accept what they have done to you. You just need to divert good energy towards that person with compassion. Most bullies or people who are jealous of you or are trying to bring you down are the ones who are not happy in their lives. Diverting positive energy towards them is going to serve the dual purpose of a change in their attitude towards you and genuine prayers helping them feel better in life, and a complete reduction of the stress they were giving you regularly.
Negativity drains you of the energy that could actually be healing for you. To stay away from stressful and tiresome negative energies, keep yourself away from gossip mongers and haters.
If you want to feel light and at ease, make the effort of finding the good in people. Every day, try to wake up with the right kind of energy for having a great day. In case you come in contact with any negativity, realign yourself and with the right energy and move on. This will help you have a better time for the rest of the day.
Spending your life with the right kind of energy will drive trillions of cells in the human body, mind and heart in the right direction. It is something that is completely in your control and can improve your mental health drastically.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
