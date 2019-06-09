Want Toned Abs? Forget The Gym And Try This 5 Exercise Pilates Routine At Home
Is Pilates possible without any equipment? Yasmin Karachiwala has got the solution for your question, as she talks about exercise routines for getting toned abs. Read here to know more.
Try these 5 exercises at home for toned and flat abs
HIGHLIGHTS
- You don't need to go to the gym for abs workout
- You can do pilates without any equipment as well
- All you need is dedication and motivation to exercise
If you thought Pilates is an exercise that can only be done with equipment, this will change your mind! Celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a 5 exercise Pilates routine that you can do without a reformer, wunda chair or other Pilates equipment. This exercise routine can help you have perfectly toned abs, at the comfort of your home. All you need, of course, is the motivation and dedication to exercise. Also, make sure that you perform the exercise with the right technique in order to gain maximum benefits from the workout.
Also read: Weight Loss Journey From Flabs To Abs: Inspiring Journey Of A Powerlifter
5 exercise Pilates routine for perfectly toned abs
In her post on Instagram, Yasmin writes that this workout is one of her favourites! "Do the exercises back to back as shown in the cover video for 6-8 reps each and repeat it for 3-5 sets. I promise you, you're abs will be on fire from inside out," she adds.
The five exercises included in the Pilates ab workout are:
- Single Leg Stretch
- Double Leg Stretch
- Single Straight Leg Stretch
- Double Straight Leg Stretch
- Crisscross
Watch the video below and swipe right to see how each and every exercise is done. The workout can be your go-to option for days you don't feel like hitting the gym. Just grab your yoga mat and your favourite spot at home and start with this short and effective workout.
Also read: Want Flat Abs? You Need To Try This Fun Ab Workout For Burning Belly Fat By Celeb Pilates Trainer Namrata Purohit
Pilates is one of the most popular workout regimes, even in B-town. Numerous celebrities swear by this workout routine for weight loss and toned muscles. Pilates can help in improving your posture, flexibility and overall fitness levels.
Wait, what? We just sorted #WeekendMotivation for you! Thank us later...
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.