Pilates Trainer Namrata Knows How To Keep It Challenging For Kareena: An All New Intense Calorie-Burning Workout Equipment
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and makes sure that her workouts do not become mundane. After mastering the art of Pilates, the actress introduced this new training equipment; XCos in her workout regime.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted working out with this new equipment called XCos
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted working out with this new equipment XCOs
- Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted numerous times doing Pilates
- The XCO tool is an extraordinary, intense and dynamic workout
Weekend is right here and we have got something interesting for you. If you are planning to go for a party, a trip or just laze around the entire day, we suggest you to drop the idea. Well! The reason is this new amazing workout equipment known as XCos. Celebrity trainer, Namrata Purohit recently posted a video with Kareena Kapoor Khan working out with this new equipment which appears very similar to dumbbells. The gorgeous actress puts in a lot of effort when it comes to her workout. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and makes sure that her workouts do not become mundane.
Perfectly toned body, healthy body weight and constant glow on her face are no doubt because of the strenuous workout sessions that Kareena swears by. In this recently-uploaded video, the actress can be seen pushing her limits doing aerobic exercises with XCos tool.
Kareena and I totally losing control hahaha aaj ki party humari taraf se . PS: THESE ARE NOT DUMBBELLS! SO PLEASE DO NOT USE REGULAR WEIGHTS FOR SOMETHING LIKE THIS AS IT COULD LEAD TO INJURY! THESE ARE XCos and ARE SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR THIS WORKOUT . . #kareenakapoorkhan #xco #NamrataPurohit #move #trainsmart #pilatesgirls #fun #dance #cardio #strength
The XCos workout is an extraordinary, intense and dynamic workout which works on your entire body. Training with this equipment can be much more effective than a conventional weight training. This training tool is simple and suitable for every body type. Intensity of exercises done with this equipment can be controlled by the individual. In this workout, the special emphasis is given to your core and arms. Although XCos looks like dumbbells but they are a different tool.
This tool was initially developed as an equipment to reduce risks of injury during full-body workouts among athletes. Apparently, one can exercise with the tool while running or jogging as well!
The workout with XCOs involves training with muscles, ligaments, joints, connective tissue and nerve fibers.
Let's look at some of the health benefits that this XCos offers:
- Tones your body
- Improves your running style
- Full-body workout
- Tightens the body
- Prevents injury and joint pain
- Softens the hardened muscles, like those in the stomach area
- Helps burn calories
- Develops of arms and upper body strength
- Can be done indoors as well
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
