ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Pilates Trainer Namrata Knows How To Keep It Challenging For Kareena: An All New Intense Calorie-Burning Workout Equipment

Pilates Trainer Namrata Knows How To Keep It Challenging For Kareena: An All New Intense Calorie-Burning Workout Equipment

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and makes sure that her workouts do not become mundane. After mastering the art of Pilates, the actress introduced this new training equipment; XCos in her workout regime.
  By: Mansha Dhingra  Updated: Nov 29, 2018 06:24 IST
6-Min Read
Pilates Trainer Namrata Knows How To Keep It Challenging For Kareena: An All New Intense Calorie-Burning Workout Equipment

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted working out with this new equipment called XCos

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted working out with this new equipment XCOs
  2. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted numerous times doing Pilates
  3. The XCO tool is an extraordinary, intense and dynamic workout

Weekend is right here and we have got something interesting for you. If you are planning to go for a party, a trip or just laze around the entire day, we suggest you to drop the idea. Well! The reason is this new amazing workout equipment known as XCos. Celebrity trainer, Namrata Purohit recently posted a video with Kareena Kapoor Khan working out with this new equipment which appears very similar to dumbbells. The gorgeous actress puts in a lot of effort when it comes to her workout. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and makes sure that her workouts do not become mundane. 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Definitely Come A Long Way! Master The Art Of Pilates By These Simple Hacks

Perfectly toned body, healthy body weight and constant glow on her face are no doubt because of the strenuous workout sessions that Kareena swears by. In this recently-uploaded video, the actress can be seen pushing her limits doing aerobic exercises with XCos tool.


RELATED STORIES

Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Definitely Come A Long Way! Master The Art Of Pilates By These Simple Hacks

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fitness enthusiast and never fails to inspire us. The actress is well known for her disciplined gym sessions, perfectly toned body and her sincere dedication towards fitness.

Progress Is A Stepping Stone To Perfection: When Sonakshi Sinha Showcased Her Undying Willpower In Latest Video

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha was seeing attempting at a very complex move, which required being head over heals (well almost). Watch video for the perfect weekend motivation!

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Are Giving The Best #MondayMotivation You Need

The XCos workout is an extraordinary, intense and dynamic workout which works on your entire body. Training with this equipment can be much more effective than a conventional weight training. This training tool is simple and suitable for every body type. Intensity of exercises done with this equipment can be controlled by the individual. In this workout, the special emphasis is given to your core and arms. Although XCos looks like dumbbells but they are a different tool.

This tool was initially developed as an equipment to reduce risks of injury during full-body workouts among athletes. Apparently, one can exercise with the tool while running or jogging as well! 

The workout with XCOs involves training with muscles, ligaments, joints, connective tissue and nerve fibers.

Let's look at some of the health benefits that this XCos offers:

  •  Tones your body
  •  Improves your running style
  •  Full-body workout
  •  Tightens the body
  •  Prevents injury and joint pain
  •  Softens the hardened muscles, like those in the stomach area
  •  Helps burn calories
  •  Develops of arms and upper body strength
  •  Can be done indoors as well

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Her Fans Fitness Inspiration, Yet Again!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Simple Home Remedies That Can Help If You Sweat A Lot
Simple Home Remedies That Can Help If You Sweat A Lot

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Nano Technology Offers Hope For Better Cancer Testing

Frequent Sauna Use May Boost Heart Health And Reduce Death Risk

SpongeBob Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dies Of Motor Neurone Disease At The Age Of 57

Californian Was Teased For 'Beer Belly.' It Turned Out To Be 77-Pound Cancerous Tumor

Lung Disease Could Lead To Dementia In Later Life: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES