World Obesity Day 2017: 5 Things You Should Never Do To Lose Weight
World Obesity Day 2017: Weight loss does not happen overnight, so patience is an essential key. Here are 5 things you should never do if you (seriously) want to lose weight.
World Obesity Day 2017: Avoid these to lose weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Losing weight is a long-term systematic process; shortcuts won't work
- Never skip meals or jump breakfast if you want to lose weight
- Cutting too many calories, lack of sleep not good for losing weight
Losing weight is also not a child's play. And with the current situation and conditions in our world, there are a whole lot of precautions that we need to take for keeping ourselves healthy and our weight in check. One of the most common health issues of our time is obesity. This World Obesity Day, here's what you need to avoid for weight loss. Weight loss does not happen overnight, so patience is an essential key. Losing weight can be a tedious task and lead to some downright risky habits that can do more bad than good when it comes to your health.
Also read: World Obesity Day 2017: 8 Smart Tips For Women To Lose Weight After 40
Eliminating a whole food group, skipping meals, getting on the scale every morning or simply taking supplements instead of eating whole foods are not the best ways to lose weight and keep it off in the long-term. What you need is determination, proper know-how and realistic goals. Starting with small changes in diet and exercise could go a long way in helping you achieve your weight loss goals. A healthy and balanced diet is important to maintain a healthy weight.
Here are 5 things you should never do if you (seriously) want to lose weight.
1. Cutting too many calories
Simply eliminating calories from your diet is not advisable. Fewer amounts of calories will slow your metabolism and force your body to hold on to its fat stores. Not only will you lose muscle but cutting too many calories can cause health risks like Metabolic Syndrome and Insulin Resistance. Your metabolism will slow down from losing muscle, water, and fat and your body will lack nutrients. Instead eat at least 1,200 calories per day that include good quality protein, fats, and carbohydrates.
Also read: World Obesity Day 2017: Top 5 Nutrition Myths Busted!
2. Skipping meals
Skipping meals just takes the energy away from your body and energy is what your body needs to function properly. When you skip meals, you force your body to hold onto fat stores, depress your metabolism and lose muscle. Also, people who skip meals tend to eat more calories than those who eat consistently. One should also remember not to multitask while eating food. You are more likely to overeat while doing other activities during mealtime.
Also Read: Tips To Lose Weight Faster
3. Jumping Breakfast
Breakfast is the arguably the most important meal of the day. It is the meal you consume after a night of fasting. Moreover, breakfast provides the energy required by the body to do everyday activities, and assists in the smooth functioning of the metabolism. Therefore, one should never skip their breakfast. Eating small yet frequent meals or snacks is healthier than eating huge meals after long gaps. Studies also show that people who skip breakfast weigh more than people who consistently eat breakfast.
4. Eliminating an Entire food Group
While you may be advised to not eat a particular food in excess, it may not necessarily mean that you give up eating that food altogether. Instead, consume it in moderation. Reaching exclusively for foods that have low-fat or low-carbohydrate causes you to miss out on essential nutrients that both your body and brain require in order to function properly. And let us not forget to mention the intense cravings you will have for the eliminated food group.
5. Sleep less than you need
When you do not sleep enough, cortisol levels in your body take and upward surge. This is the stress hormone that is frequently associated with fat gain. Poor sleep is strongly linked to weight gain. Sleep-deprived people have a bigger appetite and eat more calories. Researchers have found that when people are sleep-deprived, their tendency for late-night snacking increases. This is because when you are tired, your brain looks for something that feels good. So you are more tempted to eat unhealthy snacks.
Also read: Start Sleeping Naked, It Is Healthy!