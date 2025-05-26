Tips For Parents: How To Manage Obesity In Children
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 39 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2022.
Childhood obesity is rising at an alarming rate across the globe, including in India. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 39 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2022. This condition not only increases the risk of chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart disease later in life but also impacts a child's emotional and social well-being. For parents, it's essential to understand that managing childhood obesity is not about strict diets but about promoting balanced nutrition, physical activity, and a supportive environment that encourages long-term health.
Childhood obesity: Tips for parents
Managing obesity in children requires a combination of healthy habits, emotional support, and positive reinforcement. It's crucial to involve the entire family, focus on progress rather than perfection, and make small yet consistent changes to the child's daily routine. Here are effective, practical tips every parent can use to manage obesity in children.
1. Encourage regular physical activity
Children need at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily. This can include running, dancing, swimming, cycling, or even fun games. Make activity a family affair, go for walks or play outdoor games together.
2. Avoid labelling foods as “good” or “bad”
Instead of restricting treats completely, teach children about balance. Offer fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein-rich meals at home. Let them enjoy occasional indulgences without guilt.
3. Limit screen time
The Indian Academy of Paediatrics recommends limiting screen time to under 1 hour a day for children under 5 and no more than 2 hours for older kids. Encourage active playtime and hands-on hobbies instead of passive digital consumption.
4. Create a healthy home environment
Stock your kitchen with healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, yoghurt, and homemade alternatives to junk food. Avoid bringing sugary sodas, fried snacks, or ultra-processed foods into the house regularly.
5. Be a role model
Children often imitate their parents. Adopt healthy eating and exercise habits yourself. Eat meals together as a family and demonstrate positive body image and self-care.
6. Do not use food as a reward or punishment
Rewarding with sweets or punishing with food deprivation can foster an unhealthy relationship with food. Instead, praise healthy behaviour and offer non-food rewards like stickers, books, or a fun outing.
7. Ensure proper sleep
Studies have shown that insufficient sleep is linked to a higher risk of obesity in children. Create a regular sleep schedule and limit screen time before bed to ensure adequate rest.
8. Consult a paediatrician or nutritionist
If your child's BMI is consistently above the recommended range, seek guidance from a professional. They can assess your child's growth patterns, rule out hormonal issues, and suggest personalised dietary plans.
Managing childhood obesity should never involve crash diets or shame. The goal is to help your child develop a positive relationship with food and physical activity. Consistency, kindness, and education are key to lifelong healthy habits.
Childhood obesity is preventable and manageable when tackled with patience, awareness, and support. As a parent, your encouragement and choices play a vital role in shaping your child's future health. By fostering an environment of movement, balanced meals, and emotional well-being, you empower your child to thrive, not just physically, but mentally and socially as well.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
