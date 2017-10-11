World Obesity Day 2017: 8 Smart Tips For Women To Lose Weight After 40
World Obesity Day 2017: After crossing the age of forty, your metabolism slows down, and some weight gain is inevitable. Here are our top eight tips for women to lose weight after crossing the age of forty.
World Obesity Day 2017: Ladies, here's how you can lose weight after 40
HIGHLIGHTS
The World Obesity Day is celebrated each year on October 12th and aims at spreading awareness about the causes and treatments of obesity. After crossing the age of forty, your metabolism slows down, and some weight gain is inevitable. The tactics that worked for you in your twenties don't work anymore. It is hard to squeeze in a workout when life's obligations come in the way. Not to mention, you are soon going to be going through menopause, and your hormones make this weight loss harder to achieve. So, here are our top eight tips for women to lose weight after crossing the age of forty.
1. Eat less added sugar, refined grains, and processed food. In fact, a lot less. This includes pasta, white bread, white rice, etc.
2. Eat more frequently but try to consume less at each sitting. An added benefit of eating this way is that it's easier to keep your blood sugar steady, so you don't have the peaks and valleys that contribute to fatigue.
3. In recent years, significant research has shown that lack of sleep is directly connected to weight gain. So, getting a good night's sleep is the key to burning calories- it's time to catch up on those zzz's!
4. Make realistic changes to your lifestyle. There is no point incorporating a one hour workout every day, because you know that you won't be up for it by the evening, or be able to keep up with it eventually. So, try starting off small and build slowly- go for a 30 minute jog once a week, then twice, thrice, and so on.
5. Your heart disease risk is likely to rise after menopause, so you should try to eat at least two servings of fish per week. If this is not possible for you, you can try fish oil supplements.
6. Your calcium intake needs to go up, so try incorporating low-fat dairy into your diet.
7. Take Probiotics to help aid digestion.
8. Keeping a food journal will help you keep track of your diet. This has now been made even easier with applications that you can download on your phone! Some great ones include "My Plate" and "My Fitness Pal".