Start Sleeping Naked, It Is Healthy!
ime to throw away your pyjamas and baggy t-shirts! Allow your skin to breathe freely when you sleep. Sleeping naked is not just comfortable, it is a healthy habit too.
Sleeping naked is a healthy habit, learn why
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sleeping naked is not just comfortable, it is a healthy habit too
- The brain needs a cool body temperate for a calm and sound sleep
- Skin-to-skin contact with your partner produces love hormone, oxytocin
Time to throw away your pyjamas and baggy t-shirts! Allow your skin to breathe freely when you sleep. Sleeping naked is not just comfortable, it is a healthy habit too. It comes with a wide spectrum of benefits which even science has agreed upon. The National Sleep Foundation of US has stated that sleeping naked will give you a number of health benefits. Take a look at the top 6 reasons to sleep naked. Now you have a whole list of excuses to be comfortable when you go to sleep:
1. Sleep better
Russell Foster, the professor of circadian neuroscience at the University of Oxford, explains "If you're wearing lots of bed clothes, it's going to be more difficult to regulate your temperature, so wear the least you can get away with."
The brain needs a cool body temperate for a calm and sound sleep. Sleeping naked helps regulate body temperature and prevent it from overheating.
A good night sleep is the key to kill all your stress, which causes belly fat. When you are sleeping peacefully, growth hormone increase and the stress hormone, cortisol decreases. Also, you can burn more calories because sleeping naked produces brown fat, which is good fat. It generates heat and burns all the fat accumulated on your body.3. Memory improvement and production of growth hormone
Sound sleep is a way to improve memory and increase the production of growth hormone. This helps in increased rate of cell repair.
4. Good for vagina and testicles
Sleeping naked prevents your body from heating up. A warm environment helps bacteria thrive and grow. For women, it is good for their vagina when they sleep naked because growth of dirt and fungi is prevented. For men, this habit improves their fertility and sperm quality.
5. Good for your love life
Skin-to-skin contact with your partner produces love hormone, oxytocin. Physical intimacy improves connection between the partners both physically and emotionally, also beating stress and tension levels.
6. Lower blood pressure
Sleeping naked lowers body temperature and mental stress. With all these factors under control, your body gets an improved immune system and controlled blood pressure.
With all these benefits in hand, who would wish to sleep with clothes on now!