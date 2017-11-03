Here's How Jeera Water Can Help You Lose Weight
Losing weight seems like a back breaking task when you have to hit the gym each day to lose those extra kilos. Your favourite clothes might not fit you anymore because you are no more as slim as you were. The best way to lose weight in such a situation is by consuming jeera water.
Jeera water drink is easy to prepare and equally effective.
Jeera water drink is easy to prepare and equally effective. Boil 2 teaspoons of jeera in one glass of water for 10 minutes. Then let the water cool down to room temperature before drinking.
Here's how jeera water can work wonders and help you lose weight:
1. Jeera water enhances your digestive system
Jeera water is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, and also aids in digestion. It keeps the digestive system healthy and prevents diarrhea, nausea, morning sickness, flatulence, and constipation. Jeera water also ignites the secretion of enzymes that are responsible for the breakdown of carbohydrates, fat and glucose.
2. Jeera water is full of antioxidants
Being rich in antioxidants, Jeera seeds help in flushing out accumulated toxic materials from your body, making the functioning of your internal organs stronger and more efficient. Soak some Jeera seeds in water overnight and consume the water the next morning. This will encourage bile production in your liver and help you get rid of acidity, gas and bloating sensations.
3. Jeera water provides support to the immune system
Jeera water is rich source of iron which is essential for the most optimal functioning of the immune system. It also contains vitamin A and vitamin C, which have an antioxidant value. A regular intake of jeera water helps boosts the immune levels and in the prevention of many diseases. Most importantly, jeera helps to keep the weight under control.
4. Consumption of jeera water helps in better sleep
Insomnia due to obesity is fairly common, and if you are suffering from sleeping problem, Jeera water can help. Regular intake of Jeera water will help you get better sleep.
5. Jeera water serves as a body cleanser
Jeera is rich in fiber and aids in the removal of toxic materials from the body. Being a powerful detoxifier, it cleanses the body's system. It rehydrates the human body and keeps it fresh. Thus, assisting in weight loss.
Ready to sip a glass of jeera water? Time to give it a try.