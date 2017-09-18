Are You Still Unable To Lose Those Extra Kilos? Tips To Lose Weight Faster
A number of gut bacteria imbalances can be reversed by altering the diet, for example, reducing sugar intake and substituting the caffeine intake with pre and probiotics can also assist weight loss process.
Unable to shed those unwanted kilos? Here's why:
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sometimes there may be hindrances in losing weight.
- More intense workout, consumption of proteins, and good sleep may help.
- Never cut-down your calorie-intake drastically, may harm metabolism.
When it is about losing weight, it is much more than just following diet regimes. This has been proved by a new study and it points towards gut bacteria. As per the research published in the International Journal, of the proportion of some gut bacteria might be associated with the amount of weight a person is able to lose under certain circumstances. From the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports at the University, scientists have recommended either a New Nordic Diet which includes plenty of dark green veggies, berries and whole grains or an Average Danish Diet which includes foods like lean meat, eggs, coffee and lettuce but no grains whatsoever.
The participants of this study were grouped in accordance with the levels of the two bacteria Prevotella and Bacteroides in their bodies.
The results showed that people with a higher ratio of Prevotella to Bacteroides and who followed the New Nordic Diet had lost more body fat as compared to those who followed the Average Danish Diet with the same ratio of bacteria.
Co-author of this study, Prof Arne Astrup revealed that the where the human intestinal bacteria has been linked to the increasing prevalence of overweight and obesity, only now have they come up with a breakthrough which demonstrates that certain bacterial species play an important role in weight regulation and loss.
A number of gut bacteria imbalances can be reversed by altering the diet, for example, reducing sugar intake and substituting the caffeine intake with pre and probiotics can also assist weight loss process.
Dip into our bag of tricks to lose weight faster than ever.
1. Pack in some protein
The food we eat has a thermal effect on our body. It occurs before eating uses up a lot of calories, required to digest and process the nutrients. And food that have protein require the largest burn of calories. Eating proteins also mean that you are full for longer. Eat eggs, fish and oats for a good dose of protein.
2. Increase the intensity and intervals of your workout
Short periods of quick activity can fasten your metabolism rate not just for the period of workout but even long after it. High intensity training regimes are also very effective in losing fat. Mix some fast paced sprints in your workout, followed by low pace exercises to lose weight faster.
3. Drink your water cold
Researchers at the Weight Management Center of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center have found that drinking 500 ml of water increases your metabolism rate by 10-30% for an hour. But the effect is more pronounced when you drink cold water. This is because your body burns up extra calories in heating up the water to bring it to your natural body temperature.
Metabolism rates are not like a stone set in concrete and can be easily changed.
Photo Credit: iStock
4. Sleep better
Sleeping less than 7.5 hours, according to research at Stanford University, can distort your metabolism. It leads to lower production of leptin, the hormone responsible for the feeling of fullness and higher production of ghrelin, the hormone that increases our appetite. So hit the sack early if you want to lose weight faster.
Metabolism rates are not like a stone set in concrete and can be easily changed.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Turn up the Spice
Capiscain, the ingredient in chillies and peppers that heats up your mouth is found to increase your metabolism rate by more than 23%. This is because our body's fight or flight response or the sympathetic nervous system becomes more active, requiring more energy. So it's a good idea to add half a tablespoon of chopped chillies to your food.
Don't Do This
Cutting down calories drastically to lose weight can slow down your metabolism rate because of the loss of muscle. It is definitely a far better option to prevent yourself from overeating and increase intake of iron rich, protein rich and other super foods that will boost your metabolism.