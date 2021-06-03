Add The Goodness Of Mangoes To Your Summer Diet: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why
Mangoes aren't just good for the tastebuds, they are also great for your brain, heart, liver, eyes, and skin, among other things. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar gives us the details.
Mangoes can offer you plenty of nutrients including vitamin C, fibre and potassium
As you read this, mango season would have already reached most parts of the country to bless our taste buds, our fruit baskets, thick shake tumblers and pickle jars. After all, what's an Indian summer without the seasonal bounty of the king of fruits? Unimaginably boring, that's what. And maybe celebrity nutritionist and fitness expert Rujuta Diwekar would agree. Last afternoon, her Instagram Stories featured an elaborate infographic detailing the health benefits of mango. Not just health benefits, she also makes sure to mention some mango trivia. Did you know that mangoes have been cultivated since 6000 years back and currently there are as many as 1500 varieties of the fruit? Read on to know much more.
Mango health benefits: Here's all you need to know
In her Instagram Stories, Rujuta divides the fruit's health benefits into two main sections: one to talk about the positive effects of mangoes on our heart and cholesterol, and the other focuses on how it can help those who suffer from diabetes and cancer.
According to the nutritionist, mangoes are rich in fibre and vitamin C, consequently being beneficial for our digestive system and cholesterol while keeping our blood lipid levels in check. She adds that the vitamins, minerals and enzymes help protect us from the possibility of heart disease, reducing its risk as well. Moreover, mangiferin, the bioactive compound that is abundant in mangoes, is used in the treatment of diabetes, cancer, infections and heart disease.
Rujuta's infographic also highlights how the anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic and anti-cancer properties of mangoes are well-known across multiple cultures including Chinese, East Asian, Cuban and Ayurvedic traditions. Not just that, she also mentions how good mangoes are at protecting the eyes and skin from aging and the damage caused by free radicals on account of carotene and zeaxanthin. Guess what, mangoes can probably also make us smarter and slimmer- the abundance of Vitamin B is good for the brain, and helps in burning fat and producing red blood cells. In fact, the phenolic compounds present in mangoes are great at staving off liver damage, inflammation as we all have chronic conditions like obesity.
So the next time someone says you should abstain from mangoes to stay fit, you have no less than Rujuta's nutrition trivia to counter them. If you need more fodder for an argument, you can check this out as well.
