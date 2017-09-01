Home » Nutrition » National Nutrition Week 2017: Should You Include Dried Fruits/Nuts In your Diet?
National Nutrition Week 2017: Should You Include Dried Fruits/Nuts In your Diet?
Dried fruits contains up to three times the fiber, vitamins and minerals present in fresh fruits. Apart from medical benefits dry fruits are beneficial for a healthy skin as well. Let's find out this Nutrition Week 2017 if we really need them
National Nutrition Week: Dried fruits are good for health
The National Nutrition Week is observed throughout the country from 1st to 7th September. The theme of the National Nutrition Week for 2017 is "Optimal Infant & Young Child Feeding Practices: Better Child Health". The aim of this annual event is to create awareness on the importance of nutrition for health which has an impact on development, productivity, economic growth and ultimately National development. In this article we will discuss the need to include nuts in your diet. Dried fruits are the fruits in which all the water content is removed by drying methods. A lot of people think that dried fruits lead to weigh gain as they are loaded with sugar which is not the case. Surprisingly, dried fruits are rather better than fresh fruits. Some dry fruits are sweetened with extra sugar but many are simply dry and dehydrated with no added sugar or preservatives. Dry fruits include prunes, figs, apricots, walnuts,raisins and many more. They contain fiber, antioxidants and other vital nutrients. Dried fruits contains up to three times the fiber, vitamins and minerals present in fresh fruits. Apart from medical benefits dry fruits are advantageous for a healthy skin as well. It also has phenolic antioxidants which have a lot of health benefits.
Prunes: Prunes are basically dried plums. They are rich in fiber, potassium, vitamin A and vitamin K. They are known for their natural laxative effects. They make a natural source of energy for body builders and athletes.
Raisins: Raisins are dried grapes. They have various health-promoting compounds like fiber and potassium. Raisins control blood pressure, decrease inflammatory markers, improve blood sugar level and reduce blood cholesterol. They also promote blood circulation.
Dates: Dates are extremely sweet. Of all the dry fruits they are rich in antioxidants which reduce the oxidative damage in the body. They also have low index which should not cause major spikes in blood sugar levels.
Apricots: Apricots are treated with sulphur dioxide before they are dried. As they are dried, they contain nutrients in a small package. They have all the essential nutrients like calcium, potassium, magnesium and iron.
Almonds: Almonds help in maintaining the cholesterol level. Almonds are said to increase the hemoglobin level as they help in the formation of new blood cells which is extremely advantageous.
