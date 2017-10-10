5 Effective Ways To Remove Unwanted Facial Hair
Unwanted Facial hair can be gently removed using simple and easily home based remedies which costs almost nothing but gives you a priceless gift by getting you rid of the awful hair on your face. Read on to know about those remedies !
Unwanted facial hair grows because of hormonal imbalance
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hormonal Imbalance leads to unwanted facial hair
- Onion and basil paste lighten the colour of facial hair
- Turmeric paste gently removes unwanted hair
Hair is an important insulator of our body and therefore plays an essential role in protecting our skin from external factors like climate change and bacterial attack. But the hair growth on the visible areas of our bodies lowers down our confidence and spoils our facial beauty. According to dermatologists, the unwanted facial hair grows because of hormonal imbalance in the body and due to some post pregnancy complications. Some have also called nutrient deficiency as one of the reasons for growth of unwanted hair on the face and other visible parts of our body.
Also read: Get Rid Of Unwanted Hair With These Amazing Methods
There are many easily available substances which can gently reduce the hair growth on different parts of our body. While the cost of hair removal creams and chemicals are skylarking day by day, these home based remedies costs you almost nothing but can help you get rid of the awful hair on your face permanently.
1. Lentil Face Pack
Lentil face pack can be prepared with make a smooth paste of red lentils. Scrubbing the paste in opposite direction on the areas where there is unwanted hair growth creates friction on your face and gradually removes the hair you don't want.
2. Lemon Juice and Honey Remedies
A mask of honey and lemon juice sticks to your skin and helps in removing hair growth when peeled off gently from your skin. Honey has hydrating and moisturizing properties and will help in making skin smooth and soft. Lemon juice, on the other hand, clears your skin and also helps in tightening your skin pores. It also lightens the hair on your face and other body parts. Lastly, both these ingredients have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties and therefore helps in avoiding skin irritation.
Also read: Skin Beware Of These Natural Ingredients! They Can Damage Your Skin
3. Onion and Basil
An ingredient which is always in your kitchen stock, onions work amazingly well in helping you get rid of those unwanted facial hair when mixed well with basil leaves. The trick, however, is to find out the thin transparent membranes of onion skin that lies between onion layers.
4. Turmeric
Turmeric is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-septic properties. But, turmeric (haldi) is also helpful in preventing hair growth on your face. It especially works well in removing thick and dense hair on the visible parts of your body.
Also Read 8 Magical health benefits of Turmeric/ Haldi
5. Raw Papaya
Raw Papaya contains an enzyme called "papain" which helps in restricting the growth of hair by breaking down the hair follicles from which the hair grows. The remedy is useful in improving your skin texture and works as exfoliate and removes the dead skin cells.
Also Read 7 Amazing Health benefits of Papaya